'Yume Nikki' Update: New Trailer Showcases the Game's Unnerving Atmosphere

Kadokawa Corporation The locations explored in "Yume Nikki: Dream Diary" can vary from stunningly whimsical to downright terrifying.

"Yume Nikki: Dream Diary" is set to launch today and, to prepare for that, the Kadokawa Corporation has released a new trailer that perfectly sets the tone of how unnerving and creepy this game can be.

Simply titled as "Now, Wake Up," the new trailer for the 3D remake of the 2004 classic features Madotsuki, the main character of the game, traveling through the various worlds that she can access through her dreams, as well as the various obstacles and horrors she will have to face.

Some highlights include a strange creature with a massive mouth and eye on its chest, human-looking figures that only have holes as faces, and a massive arm coming out of the darkness of an alley. All this is accompanied by some genuinely unsettling and uncomfortable music designed to give off that strange feeling of unease.

If anything, the trailer definitely prepares the player for what to expect when they dive into "Yume Nikki: Dream Diary" as it is not an average or normal game by any stretch of the imagination, and that players should be ready to experience some strange and, perhaps even frightening, things. It also ups the ante compared to what the last trailer showed off.

"Yume Nikki" tells the story of Madotsuki, a Japanese shut-in who is incapable of leaving her room. But, once she enters the realm of sleep, she is free to explore these strange worlds that range from the beautifully whimsical to the downright terrifying. It was initially released in 2004 as an independent "RPG Maker" game that became viral online.

Fast-forward 14 years later, and now a new developer, with some help from the original makers, has decided to create "Yume Nikki: Dream Diary," a 3D remake of the original that will also feature some new content that was scrapped from the first game.

"Yume Nikki: Dream Diary" is available through Steam and will cost $19.99. For anyone that wants to go back in time, the original 2D game is available as well and this one is on the house.