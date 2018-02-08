Yuru Camp△ Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro.

The laid-back campers are about to trip on some new discoveries on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp)."

Although series protagonists Rin and Nadeshiko are camping out at separate campsites, the two of them have managed to share their experiences with each other. Rin was on a solo trip to the Takabotchi Highlands after getting her motorcycle license. Nadeshiko and the two founding members of the Outdoor Activities Club, on the other hand, were on their first winter excursion together.

Of course, their camping adventures are far from over, as teased in the synopsis for the upcoming sixth episode. Rin will be discovering a new item that will prove to be very useful for a solo camper like her, especially in places where the direct use of fire is prohibited. Will she be able to purchase the compact fire grill, and if so where will she be taking it first?

On the other hand, Nadeshiko will find out about a yakiniku camp and will go there over the weekend with her three-member club. Her older sister will be on hand to provide them with some assistance by bringing the meat. Together, they will head to a campsite where they are greeted by a mysterious lake that is said to hold a certain legend.

What kind of legend could this be? Will it be a harmless tale of the lake's humble origins, or is will the upcoming episode be veering towards a more unexpected path? What secrets will be revealed about this particular lake, and will the girls be able to handle the implications of hearing about it, whether or not it's true?

"Laid-Back Camp" airs on Thursdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.