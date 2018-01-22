'Yuru Camp△' Anime Spoilers: Nadeshiko and Rin to Go on Separate Winter Camping Trips in Episode 4

Yuru Camp△ Official Site Screenshot of series protagonist, Nadeshiko Kagamihara from the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp).”

Motosu High School's Outdoor Activities Circle may finally be in for some real outdoor fun on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life comedy anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back)" camp.

Since there are currently only three members in the group, not even enough for it to be considered an official club, Chiaki and Aoi, the two founding members, have decided to each find a job in order to fund a winter camping trip together with their third member, Nadeshiko. And it seems that this much-coveted trip is about to happen soon.

The synopsis for the upcoming fourth episode reveals that the trip, as well as the destination, will officially be decided. However, preparations will not go so smoothly once the girls realize that their equipment has not been assembled yet. And in order to ensure that the trip pushes through, Nadeshiko will instead turn to the more resourceful option of looking for items that are already around them and create cheaper alternatives.

Meanwhile, Rin has also planned her solo camping trip right on the same day as the Outdoor Activities Circle. Nadeshiko and Rin, who have previously managed to form a bond over the gyoza hotpot that Nadeshiko cooked, will even be exchanging emails on their way to their respective campgrounds, which shows just how close the two girls have become.

But is the Outdoor Activities Circle really ready for the challenges of a winter camping trip? Where does Rin plan on taking her own solo outdoor adventure? Will she be on-hand to help Nadeshiko and her crew should something unmanageable arise, or will Chiaki, Aoi, and Nadeshiko have to learn the proper ways of winter camping in the toughest manner possible?

