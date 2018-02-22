Yuru Camp△ Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro.

The founding members of the Outdoor Activities Circle will be starring in their own special episode in the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp)."

It was just announced last Saturday, Feb. 17, that the upcoming Blu-ray/DVD release of the series based Afro's manga will feature a special episode titled "Heya Camp Episode 0," which will tell the story of the Outdoor Activities Circle before newcomer Nadeshiko Kagamihara joins in.

The announcement was made via the series' official Twitter account, which also revealed four screenshots from the upcoming episode. The images show the founding members Chiaki Oogaki and Aoi Inuyama enjoying and sharing their mutual love for the outdoors with each other.

What could've possibly made the two of them decide to try to put up a club and stick by it despite its unpopularity with their fellow students? What events in their past helped them gain and maintain their motivation to pursue their passion for the outdoors, despite clearly not having much experience in it prior to having Nadeshiko in the team?

The first volume of the home release with the special "Episode 0" will roll out Wednesday, March 28.

On the other hand, the upcoming eighth episode of the series titled "Exams, Caribou, Steamed Buns, Yum!" will find the girls of the Outdoor Activities Circle struggling with an exam, while also keeping up with their club activities. After the examination, the three of them will excitedly go to an outdoor equipment shop, wherein they will once again be hit by the reality of expensive outdoor equipment can be.

It is for this reason that Nadeshiko will ultimately decide to take on a part-time job.

"Yuru Camp△" airs on Thursdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.