'Yuru Camp△' Episode 2 Spoilers: Nadeshiko and Rin to Join a High School Outdoor Club

Yuru Camp△ Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro.

Nadeshiko Kagamihara and Rin Shima's laid-back friendship continues in the upcoming second episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp)."

The premiere episode of the series introduced viewers to the main leads, Nadeshiko and Rin, who encounter each other on Lake Motosu one fateful day. Rin, as was her habit, went to Motosu to spend the day camping and watching Mt. Fuji in all its majestic glory. On the other hand, Nadeshiko, who has just moved to town, ended up falling asleep and getting lost after biking to Lake Motosu.

This chance meeting is about to bring the two new friends to more laid-back camping experiences, especially after they discover that they are attending the same high school. In fact, the synopsis for the next episode titled "Welcome to the Outdoor Activities Club!" reveals that Nadeshiko and Rin. will be joining their school's outdoor club. In doing so, they will find themselves in the company of other camping enthusiasts — which are actually just the two other members of the club, Chiaki Oogaki and Aoi Inuyama.

It seems that they will also be talking about the importance of having the right camping equipment to efficiently cater to their every camping need.

What new adventures await Nadeshiko and her newfound friends as they experience the ups and downs of camping, while also enjoying the wonders of the great outdoors?

The series is based on the manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Afro, which debuted on Houbunsha's seinen manga magazine "Manga Time Kirara Forward" in 2015 and has since been published in three collective volumes.

The manga has been licensed for distribution in North America by Yen Press.

"Yuru Camp△" airs on Thursdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.