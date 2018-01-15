'Yuru Camp△' Episode 3 Spoilers: Will Solo Camper Rin Join an Outdoor Group?

Yuru Camp△ Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro.

Nadeshiko Kagamihara has managed to acquaint herself with her new school's Outdoor Activities Circle on the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp)."

The Outdoor Activities Circle, as it turned out, only consisted of two members before Nadeshiko came along. And in a bid to promote the circle, Nadeshiko attempted to invite Rin Shima, who openly showed a look of surprised disgust at the very idea of joining other people's camp.

But Rin didn't mean to show such raw expression on her face. She just didn't like her solo and laidback way of camping to be overrun with the varying attitudes of people she hardly knew. She did feel bad for rejecting Nadeshiko's invitation this way, a matter that bothered all the way to the Motosuko campsite — her favorite camping spot facing the majestic Mount Fuji.

In the end, however, she was given a chance to make it up to the new girl when Nadeshiko herself appeared at the campsite with a bundle of hotpot ingredients and an invitation to make and share a warm meal.

And Rin may not have given an answer yet, but the synopsis for the upcoming third episode, titled "Mount Fuji and Relaxed Hot Pot Camp," reveals that the two girls will indeed be sharing a warm meal at the foot of Mount Fuji. Nadeshiko will be making the hotpot in exchange for the curry noodles they shared the first time they met at this very place.

The synopsis also reveals that despite Rin's initial reluctance to share Nadeshiko's meal, the warmth of the hotpot itself will break through her defenses and they will soon be sharing, not just a meal, but also some laidback conversations.

Will Nadeshiko finally be able to convince Rin to join her, Aoi Inuyama, and Chiaki Ohgaki in their school's Outdoor Activities Circle? Will they also be able to convince Rin's friend, Ena Saitou, to join them as well and thus have enough members to turn their little circle into an official school club?

"Yuru Camp△" airs on Thursdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also simulcast in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.