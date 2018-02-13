Yuru Camp△ Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese slice of life anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro.

Nadeshiko and Rin's lakeside camping adventures is beset by a mystical legend on the next episode of the Japanese slice of life anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp)."

The previous episode saw camping enthusiast Rin purchasing a brand new piece of camping equipment known as a compact grill, which really looked more like a miniature offering box to Nadeshiko than anything else. And what better way to test out the efficiency of the said equipment, while also schooling Nadeshiko on its many benefits, than to go to a lakeside campground together.

The entire episode saw the two girls preparing for the trip, and it also featured a few instances of Rin opening herself up more and more to her new friend. Could this also be hinting at the possibility of her joining the Outdoors Activity Club at her school?

The synopsis for the upcoming seventh episode titled "A Night on the Lake Shore and Campers" does not say much regarding this matter. What it does reveal is a legend involving the lake. As it turns out, there is a demon that appears from there in the Hour of the Ox, which is from 1 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Furthermore, Rin will hit a snag with the compact grill when it does not ignite as expected. Fortunately, it seems that she will be getting some valuable assistance from veteran campers who are there with them, and they all be able to enjoy some yakiniku and cabbage together.

But then, when the Hour of the Ox is about to strike, Rin leaves the tent to go to the bathroom. The synopsis teasingly ends with a statement that seems to hint at something unexpected that's about to happen to Rin that may or may not prove the truth of the lake's legend.

"Yuru Camp△" airs on Thursdays at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X, at 11:30 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in select regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.