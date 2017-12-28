'Yuru Camp△' Premiere Date, Latest News: Two Girls' 'Slow Outdoor' Adventures to Begin in 2018

Yuru Camp△ Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, “Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),” based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Afro.

A new promotional video has been released for the upcoming Japanese comedy anime series, "Yuru Camp△ (Laid-Back Camp),"

The video shows series protagonist, Rin Shima, setting up the so-called laid-back camp, and goes on to provide glimpses of her interactions with the other characters, especially with the cheerful, pink-haired girl named Nadeshiko Kagamihara.

The series is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Afro. It debuted on Houbunsha's seinen manga magazine, "Manga Time Kirara Forward," in 2015 and has since been published in three collective volumes. The manga series has also been licensed for release in North America by Yen Press.

It has been described as a "slow outdoor manga," and it features the story of two young girls, Rin and Nadeshiko. Rin is the kind of person who prefers camping by herself along the lakes from where she can indulge in the scenic view of Mt. Fuji. On the other hand, Nadeshiko is the kind of girl who takes cycling trips by herself in places where she can see Mt. Fuji.

Their first meeting will eventually lead to more camping trips, where they will usually spend time eating cup ramen while enjoying the scenery together.

Yoshiaki Kyougoku is directing the series for the Japanese animation studio, C-Station. Series composition will be handled by Jin Tanaka, while Mutsumi Sasaki takes charge of the character designs.

The opening theme song titled "SHINY DAYS" will be performed by Asaka and the ending theme titled "Fuyu Biyori" will be performed by Eri Sasaki. Both songs' CD single has been scheduled to be released on Jan. 24.

"Yuru Camp△" premieres on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 11 p.m. JST on AT-X and Tokyo MX and late night at 12:30 a.m. JST on Sun TV. Information on other broadcast schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes will also be streamed in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.