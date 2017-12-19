Studio Pierrot Official Site Promotional image released to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the “Yuu Yuu Hakusho” anime series. it features series main protagonist, Yusuke Urameshi on the foreground, along with Kazuma Kuwabara, Hiei, and Kurama.

One of the surprises that anime fans have been treated with at the recently held Jump Festa 2018 was the announcement of an all-new "Yuu Yuu Hakusho" animated project.

The announcement was reportedly seen on promotional banners at Bandai Visual and Studio Pierrot's booths during the Jump Festa 2018 that was held at Tokyo's Makuhari Messe Exhibit Hall on Dec. 16–17. The said animation will be bundled with the franchise's upcoming special 25th anniversary Blu-ray Disc box set, which is scheduled to e released sometime in 2018.

The original anime series was previously released between 2009 and 2010 in three Blu-ray box sets by Bandai Visual. It tells the story of a 14-year-old delinquent named Yusuke, who lost his life after saving a child from a car accident. But since it was not yet his time to go, the Spirit World subsequently offered him a chance to come back to earth and serve them as their "spirit detective," whose main task is to hunt and defeat demons roaming the human world.

The series, which is also known as "Ghost Fighter" in some countries, was first adapted into anime in 1992 from the original manga series written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. The anime ran for 112 episodes, which finished airing more than two decades ago in 1994, the same year that the manga series finished its 175-chapter run on the "Weekly Shounen Jump" magazine.

Additionally, the series has also inspired two movies: the 30-minute "Yu Yu Hakusho: The Movie," released in 1993, and 95-minute feature film, "Yu Yu Hakusho the Movie: Poltergeist Report" that was released the following year. A series of short original video animation, collectively known as Eizou Hakusho (Image Report), was also released from 1994 to 1996, which featured brief glimpses into the lives of the four protagonists following the end of the series.

More information about the upcoming animated special will be released in the coming months.