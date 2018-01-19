Zac Efron Shares First Photo of Himself as Ted Bundy

Reuters/Phil McCarten Cast member Zac Efron attends the premiere of ''Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates'' in Hollywood, California, U.S. June 29, 2016.

Zac Efron will be playing Ted Bundy in the upcoming "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile." Here is the first look at Efron as the notorious serial killer and rapist.

Zac Efron is no longer just the guy who plays pretty boys and hyperactive jocks on screen because, with "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, the 30-year-old will be starring as serial killer, rapist and necrophile Ted Bundy. The film is definitely a far cry from the "High School Musical" films that shot the actor to superstardom, and "Extremely Wicked" will have him in his most challenging role to date. Just recently, Efron shared the first look at himself as Bundy.

"Meet Ted," the actor captioned a black and white behind-the-scenes photo of himself, and it appears as though Efron is trying to recreate Bundy's mug shot back when he was first arrested in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1975. The photo also marks the beginning of filming for "Extremely Wicked." At first glance, it would seem like Zac Efron had been the perfect choice for Ted Bundy seeing as that the infamous serial rapist had been known for his good looks and charm which he often used to lure his victims.

The upcoming film will be told from the perspective of Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer, played by Lily Collins. It should be remembered that back when he was murdering innocent young girls, Bundy had been in a long-term relationship with Kloepfer.

John Malkovich is also involved in the film as Judge Edward Cowart while Joe Berlinger will direct.

Coinciding with Zac Efron's Instagram post, Lily Collins also released a post of herself as Elizabeth Kloepfer captioned with "Meet Liz..."

Ted Bundy is known as one of the most notorious killers in American history. The Vermont native has confessed to killing and raping 30 young women across different states, but it is believed that the death count is over 100. While Bundy has escaped prison twice, he was ultimately sentenced to be hung on Jan. 24, 1989.