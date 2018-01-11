Zach Galligan Launches Twitter Campaign for 'Gremlins 3'

Facebook/GremlinsMovie A promotional photo for "Gremlins"

One of the original stars of "Gremlins" is trying to make "Gremlins 3" happen. Earlier this week, actor Zach Galligan took to Twitter to campaign for the third installment, asking fans to support his initiative so that it could get Warner Bros.' attention.

Although some fans are still hoping to see "Gremlins" return for another installment, Warner Bros. has not been showing interest in getting it done. However, that does not seem to dash Galligan's hopes for a "Gremlins 3," as he recently took matters into his own hands by posting on Twitter that 2018 is a new year and is another chance to get the studio to finally make "Gremlins 3."

Galligan posted on the social networking site an image of Gizmo and accompanied it with a tweet that said, "Hey, Giz! It's a brand new, super exciting year! Pretty neat, huh?" In a fictional conversation, Gizmo then replies, "Neat!" To end his tweet. Galligan urged fans to retweet his post if they would like to see a proper sequel to "Gremlins," with "minimal CGI." He also used the hashtags #MogwaiMonday, #Gizmo, #80s, and #Gremlins3 at the end of his post.

Warner Bros. has long placed "Gremlins 3" on the backburner. The project has been one of the studio's long-in development deals, running alongside "The Goonies 2," "The Matrix 4" and a lot more. Since the studio has not been giving updates about the development of the film, many are led to believe that it is already dead.

In the original 1984 "Gremlins" movie and its sequel, "Gremlins 2: The New Batch," Galligan portrayed the kind-hearted suburban kid Billy Peltzer, who was one of the main characters in the franchise. Since appearing in the "Gremlins" movies, he has starred in several TV shows and movies and directed several TV shows.

Galligan's post has been retweeted at least 384 times as of this writing.