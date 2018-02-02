Zack Snyder Discreetly Backs Theory That His 'Justice League' Cut Exists

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial The failure of "Justice League" in the box office causes a reshuffle at DC Films.

DC fans who were disappointed with what they had witnessed in Warner Bros.' "Justice League" last November remain hopeful that the studio will release Zack Snyder's cut of the movie. Earlier this week, Snyder took to social media to suggest that his original cut of "Justice League" exists, despite Warner Bros.' previous claim that it does not.

Snyder was the original director of "Justice League," but he stepped down mid-production allegedly due to family issues. After he stepped down, Warner Bros. tapped Joss Whedon to take his place. Although it remains unknown until now how much of the movie had been completed before Whedon took over, many believe that it was already a lot further along than previously thought. In fact, a new editorial report surfaced this week claiming that Snyder's cut of the movie was nearly finished before Whedon took charge of the project. Reposted on social media site Vero, the said report cited Snyder's social media posts — concept art designs included — while working on the movie as bases for its claim that the movie was almost finished before Snyder stepped down.

Soon after "Justice League" arrived in theaters, several fans started a petition to get Warner Bros. to release the original director's cut of the film, believing that "Justice League" would have been better had Whedon not tampered with Snyder's original vision. At least 200,000 people supported the petition, which was also liked by Snyder himself, possibly indicating that his own cut of the movie does exist and that he wants Warner Bros. to release it.

It remains unknown what Snyder's thumbs up to the new theory meant, but many took it as a sign that he also wanted fans to see his original vision for the film. Since "Justice League's" theatrical release, Snyder has not given any official statement about Whedon's work, nor about the petition.