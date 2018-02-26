Zack Snyder 'Likes' Post on Social Media About Joss Whedon's Exit From 'Batgirl' Movie

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Director Joss Whedon poses at the world premiere of the film "Marvel's The Avengers" in Hollywood, California April 11, 2012.

Original "Justice League" director Zack Snyder recently "liked" a social media post about Joss Whedon's exit from the "Batgirl" movie, insinuating that his departure is a good thing for the DC Extended Universe. The post in question was shared last week by Snyder's fan Fiona Zhang.

Last year, Whedon took over the "Justice League" movie after Snyder left the project mid-production. Since Whedon allegedly changed much of Snyder's original vision for the film, many DC fans blamed him for the box office disaster that "Justice League" turned out to be. Fans also started a petition asking Warner Bros. to release Snyder's cut of the film, which Snyder himself liked.

Although Snyder has kept a low profile for months since leaving "Justice League," he has never stopped throwing stones on social media. After liking the petition asking for the release of his "Justice League" cut, he recently liked another post about Whedon's exit from "Batgirl."

Last week, Zheng, Snyder's super fan and the creator of the Snyder Cut website, shared an image from her Vero social media account of Snyder liking a post calling Whedon's departure from "Batgirl" as a setback. In her post, however, she took a different angle, saying, "For today, the only bad news is these media/press still think Whedon out was bad to DCEU!"

Aside from Snyder, DC Films photographer Clay Enos also liked the post. The photographer also shared a "Good Riddance" post on social media after learning of Whedon's exit from "Batgirl."

Although it has already been confirmed that Whedon is no longer attached to direct "Batgirl," it remains unknown whether Warner Bros. fired him from the project or if he voluntarily stepped down. Rumors are swirling around that following his disappointing work on "Justice League," the studio has decided to look for a different director to helm "Batgirl."