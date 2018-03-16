Zack Snyder Posts Photo of a Deleted Scene From 'Justice League'

Facebook/JusticeLeagueOfficial "Justice League" is the lowest earning DCEU movie.

"Justice League" director Zack Snyder has shared another still of one of the deleted scenes from the film, showing Clark Kent's grave. Although the director shared no context for the image, it made rounds online and instantly became a hot topic among "Justice League" fans.

As "Justice League" arrives on Blu-Ray and DVD this week, Snyder has been reminiscing the days he had spent making the film before he stepped down as its director. Over on social media site Vero, the director has been sharing a series of "Justice League"-related posts, the latest of which was an image from a deleted sequence in the film's final cut.

In the photo, the members of the entire league — except Batman — are shown standing in a Kansas graveyard, surrounding an exhumed coffin. DC fans know that this graveyard is where Clark Kent was buried.

While Snyder did not share any context for the photo, what makes it interesting among fans is that in the final cut, only Flash and Cyborg attended the exhumation of Superman's body. This scene in the film was pretty short and was cut directly to the scene where the team members are shown trying to revive the dead superhero at the Kryptonian Scout Ship in Metropolis.

Snyder was the original director of "Justice League" film, but he eventually stepped down due to "family issues." After his departure, Warner Bros. announced that Joss Whedon would replace him as director. According to reports, Whedon had a different vision for the film, so he ordered significant reshoots, almost completely changing the work done by Snyder on the film.

Following "Justice League's" disappointing turnout, fans launched a campaign asking Warner Bros. to release Snyder's original cut, but the studio claimed there was no Snyder's cut, to begin with.

"Justice League" is one of DC and Warner's most disappointing collaborations. The film was met with negative reviews by both fans and critics, and it also did not fare well at the box office.