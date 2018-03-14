INSTAGRAM/Gigi Hadid Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have called it quits after over two years of dating.

They confirmed the breakup not long after reports came out. The two released individual statements on Twitter, indicating that they ended their relationship amicably. The "Dusk Till Dawn" singer was the first to address the news, describing what he and Hadid shared as "incredibly meaningful, loving and fun."

"I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. She has such an incredible soul," he went on to say before thanking fans for respecting their decision and their privacy.

"We wish this news could have come from us first," he added, ending the message by affirming his love for his fans.

Several minutes after Malik's post, Hadid followed suit, starting it with how challenging it is to condense "what two people experience together over a few years" in one statement.

She wrote that she is "forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons" they shared together. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend," the supermodel went on to say, adding that "whatever's meant to be will always be" as she pondered about the future.

Unsurprisingly, fans of the former couple are left devastated by the news, taking to Twitter to describe how harder it is to believe in love if Malik and Hadid themselves could not make it work.

The former One Direction star has apparently unfollowed Hadid and her mother Yolanda on Instagram not long after the news about the split.

Malik and Hadid started dating back in November 2015. The latter appeared in a music video for the former's song "Pillowtalk." They went on to make fans swoon by showing their love in a romantic Vogue photoshoot and at the Met Gala 2016.