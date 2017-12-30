'Zelda: Breath Of The Wild' Champions Ballad Guide: Monk Maz Koshia Boss Fight

Nintendo Gameplay preview and promo image for "Zelda: Breath of the Wild - Champions' Ballad"

The second expansion of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now here adding a slew of new content to the Nintendo Switch and Wii U action-adventure title. It also includes the new post-game quest, The Champions Ballad, which requires players to complete all four Divine Beasts quests to be activated.

This will bring them face to face with the Monk Maz Koshia. Players who defeat the final boss will receive a rune that summons an awesome new motorcycle, the Master Cycle Zero. In order to get one though, "Zelda: Breath of the Wild"players will have to follow these simple tricks.

Prior to meeting Monk Maz Koshia, it's advisable to pick out an elixir that will give Link a buff be it attack or defense. Also equip the best armor available as there will be a lot of standing involved to recharge Link's powers so expect a lot of punishment.

Fighting Maz Koshia involves a lot of phases which means players will be facing a lot of different tactics. The first phase involves the boss rushing in to attack which can be easily dodged by sidestepping. Use every opportunity to get close and deliver powerful hits before he can launch another attack.

After he loses a substantial amount of HP, he will then behave like a Thunderblight Ganon by zipping back and forth three times before swinging at Link. The best way to counter this is to time a backflip in order to trigger a flurry rush, one powerful hit should be enough to move on to the next phase although this depends on Link's equipped weapon.

The third phase will see Maz Koshia creating a number of clones which deal one hit before disappearing. The only way to stop them is to hit the real Maz Koshia dispelling all the clones. This can easily be done by charging Urbosa's Fury+ to hit them all, revealing the real boss.

The fourth phase will see Maz Koshia grow large and summon some spiked metal balls. To get to the next phase, simply use magnesis on a ball that has just been used and send it next to him. Once he electrifies it he will also take damage moving the fight to the next and final phase.

For this last phase, Maz Koshia will employ two attacks: one where an oversized Maz Koshia will toss a pair of clones at Link and one which is a Guardian eye beam blast. The first attack can be countered by hitting the clones making them disappear. The second can simply be parried with the cue being when the quick flash before the blast.

Once this is done, Maz Kosha will fall on his bottom and will be vulnerable to attack. This is the time to get in close and deal as much damage as possible which will cause him to return to a more reasonable size prompting him to praise Link's (the player's) skills.

Players will then be awarded by Master Cycle Zero which can be used to traverse the world of "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is style, a worthy prize considering the difficulty of the quest.