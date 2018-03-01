Zoids Franchise Returns with New Toy Line, Anime, Manga and Nintendo Switch Game

YouTube/ TAKARATOMY Screenshot of a promotional video for upcoming anime series "Zoids Wild"

The giant mechanical animal robots Zoids are coming back to toy stores after 12 years. The new mecha-themed toys will be accompanied by a new Zoids anime titled "Zoids Wild" as well as a Nintendo Switch title.

Takara Tomy announced its new plans for the franchise during a press conference on Feb. 27. First to make news is the new set of toys inspired by the Zoids robots from the anime of the same name. The toys need to be first assembled and are all battery powered to show some small but cool movements. The Japan Times released a demonstration video of the toys highlighting the weapon design, weapons, and minimal action.

The toy presentation video was well received by longtime fans of the franchise with most of them excited to get their hands on the toys.

The toys will first hit toy stores in Japan this coming June. The price rate is also rather reasonable and affordable with the two new models valued for only ¥3,000 or at least $30. There are still no updates from the company on how many models the lineup will have. Longtime fans of the franchise are excited for the Blade Liger Zoid.

It was also announced during the conference that a new anime, "Zoids Wild," will premiere this coming summer in the Land of the Rising Sun. The company did not reveal much information about the anime's plot. However, it is said that a manga series connected to the anime will also come out this year.

Takara Tomy made it clear that the franchise will once again be promoted in mixture of media platforms and formula. That is why the franchise will also release a mobile application and a Nintendo Switch game. There were a number of Zoids video game titles in the past for various consoles like "Zoids Infinity," "Zoids Saga DS," and "Zoids Saga III: Fuzors."