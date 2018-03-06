'Zoids' To Air Again After 12 Years, New Merchandise And Games To Come

YouTube/Takara Tomy "Zoids Wild" anime series will be released after the 12-year hiatus of "Zoids."

After 12 years, the 35-year-old toy series "Zoids" will be releasing a new anime series this coming summer in Japan.

Takara Tomy, the merged company of Tomy Co., Ltd. and Takara Co., Ltd, has announced in a press conference that the "Zoids" franchise will be having a new series entitled "Zoids Wild." Not only will the "Zoids Wild" be aired on television, but the new anime will also be including a new Nintendo Switch game.

"Zoids Wild" will maintain the original concept of "Zoids." This means fans can still expect large mechanical animals to have a comeback as well.

"Zoids are animal and dinosaur robots. It sounds simple, but we think this is an important factor that captures the hearts of boys around the world," Yutaka Tajima, head of a Tomy division tasked with making toys aimed at the boy demographic, said during a news conference in Tokyo, as reported by Japan Times.

"Zoids Wild" will be introducing brand new "Zoids" through a new line of models. These toys will be available to the Japanese market by June. The model kits will let users build the skeletons of each mecha. The price for these kits is expected to range around 3,000 yen. Once assembled, the model kits will have the ability to walk on their own.

Meanwhile, the tie-in manga for the series will be launched in April. The serialization of the manga will show in Shogakukan's monthly "CoroCoro Comic," a Japanese children's manga magazine targeting elementary school boys.

According to the Japan Times, Takara Tomy is expecting to garner a global sales of at least 50 billion yen over the years.

"Zoids Wild" is under the direction of Norihiko Sutou, who was also the director for the "Pokemon" series from 2006 to 2013. Mitsutaka Hirota, "Digimon Adventure" writer, is to pen the series. Meanwhile, OLM, Inc., a Japanese animation and film studio, will be in charge of the animation production.