'Zoku Owarimonogatari' 2018 Anime Announced; Next Adaptation to Feature the 'Koyomi Reverse' Arc

Monogatari Series Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming Japanese supernatural comedy anime, “Zoku Owarimonogatari (Continued End Story),” based on the “Monogatari” light novel series written by NisiOisiN and illustrated by Vofan.

A teaser trailer has been released for the upcoming anime adaptation of NisiOisiN and Vofan's light novel, "Zoku Owarimonogatari (Continued End Story)." It is said to be the final season of the "Monogatari" light novel series.

The video, which is currently region-locked to Japan, teases more of the old and some of the new characters that will be appearing in the anime. It has not been made clear whether the said animation adaptation is going to be an anime film or a television series.

"Zoku Owarimonogatari" is the 13th and last book in the Final Season and is the 18th book overall in the "Monogatari" series. It tells the story of the series protagonist, Koyomi Araragi, and how things changed in the morning following his graduation day. Having finished school and realizing that he is neither a high schooler nor a college student now, he starts feeling like a nobody floating in some kind of limbo.

Then, a strange incident in the bathroom seems to have transported him to a different world, because the next time he opens his eyes, his sister, Karen Araragi, who has always been taller than him despite being younger, is now much shorter for some reason. Moreover, his other sister, Tsukihi Araragi, does not seem to be aware of this change.

The "Monogatari" series began in 2006 with "Bakemonogatari," and although "Zoku Monogatari" marked the end of the series' Final Season, it teased a next season titled, "Tsugimonogatari." Four "Off Season" novels were then released between 2015 to 2016, followed by the so-called "Monster Season," which began with the novel "Shinobumonogatari" in July 2017.

Aside from a planned 2018 release, no further detail has been released regarding the upcoming anime adaptation of "Zoku Monogatari." Information on cast and crew is expected to be released in the coming days.