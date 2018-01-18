Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the the Japanese action anime series, “Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru,” based on the free-to-lay collectible card browser video game developed by Nitroplus and DMM Games. It is the second season of the 2016 Japanese anime series, “Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru.”

It seems that the lavish New Year's celebration the Swordsmen had in the premiere episode has taken a heavy toll on the citadel's funds on the Japanese action anime series, "Zoku Touken Ranbu: Hanamaru."

Moreover, newly manifested swordsmen have been arriving at the citadel more often, which made the master command Kashuu Kiyomitsu to dispatch a group led by Ichigo Hitofuri to the underground basements of Osaka Castle to seek out reserves of gold believed to have been buried there by the Toyotomi family.

But things quickly got complicated when Honebami Toushirou was left behind and, in an attempt to follow his crew, ended up time traveling to the Keichou Era, during which the Osaka Castle was burned down with Ichigo and Namazuo Toushirou's swords along with it.

This caused Honebami to consider altering history if only to keep his brother and brother-at-arms from such a painful memory of their past. And he almost succeeded, too, had it not been for his brother telling him how they would not be who they were right now if it weren't for that painful past.

But as it turned out, the crew had been on the right time and place, all along, when a group of the villainous History Retrograde Army appeared before them, with the intention of altering history once more.

And although things turned out all good and well in the end, how long would it be until more newly manifested swordsmen get the urge of altering history for their own personal purpose? This seemed to be a complication that even the strongest of the touken danshi could not overcome. What other complications will these new swordsmen be creating for the citadel?

Also, will the citadel's financial situation be taken care of before it becomes a much serious problem going forward?

