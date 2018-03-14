Zooey Deschanel To Star As Belle In Live Action Of 'Beauty And The Beast'

Reuters/Phil McCarten Zooey Deschanel will be taking the lead role as Belle in the "Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert" on May 25 to May 26.

The "Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert" will be happening for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26.

"Performing 'Beauty and the Beast,' one of my favorite movies growing up, in a special concert at the legendary Hollywood Bowl is a dream come true," the actress said in a statement retrieved by Today News.

Joining Deschanel will be Kelsey Grammer as Lumiere, Taye Diggs as Gaston, Rebel Wilson as LeFou, Jane Krakowski as Mrs. Potts, and "The Voice" alum Anthony Evans as Beast.

"Walking in the footsteps of such a brilliant cast is an honor; and as for singing the music of the incomparable Alan Menken, it goes without saying," Grammer said in a statement retrieved by Entertainment News.

Eight-time Oscar-winning composer Menken is the executive producer of the event.

In 2016, Disney gave fans "The Little Mermaid Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl." Wilson starred as Ursula while pop singer Sara Bareilles starred as Ariel.

Menken said that "The Little Mermaid" live concert was an "amazing and unforgettable event," and he is excited for the upcoming "Beauty and the Beast" live concert which will share several features with "The Little Mermaid."

The Hollywood Bowl production of "Beauty and the Beast" will have film, live music, singers, dancers, digital projections, effects, and special guest artists mixed together.

"Our creative mantra for this show has been: 'We want our audience to be our guests. We have filled up the event course by course, one by one, 'til they shout, enough I'm done!'" said concert director Richard Kraft, told PR News Wire.

Kraft added that the team's vision for the concert is to pay homage to the original "Beauty and the Beast" film but also present a production that will emulate with the audience in the way that only a live production can achieve.