ZTE Axon 9 Specs, Release Date: Flagship Sets Itself Apart From Competition In An Outdated Way?

The ZTE Axon 9 might be the last of its kind in the flagship sphere to feature capacitive buttons.

Images of the handset that were leaked on Weibo along with details on the key specs showed the Chinese's company's next big offering with physical buttons on the relatively thin bottom bezel. Many manufacturers have opted to put everything on the back of their devices or remove it all together for a smaller chin, but the ZTE Axon 9 sets itself apart by keeping capacitive keys.

The flagship, however, complies with the new trend, which is all about less bezel and more screen. The bezels on the sides are basically nonexistent, allowing for an 18:9 aspect ratio on the display. The ZTE Axon 9 comes with a 6-inch AMOLED screen with Quad high-definition (HD) resolution so the visual experience should be pleasing.

The smartphone will also pack some impressive hardware, toting the Snapdragon 845, the latest and most powerful from Qualcomm that majority of flagships for this year will likely have under their hoods.

The ZTE Axon 9 will be boosting that horsepower though by slotting in 6 gigabytes (GB) of random access memory (RAM), which should make for blazing fast performance. Storage will range from 128 to 256 GB, which should help too. If this is too much, however, users can go for the modest model with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.

The next-generation ZTE flagship will double down on the imaging side of things too. It will have two cameras on the back and two more on the front. As per the leak, one of the rear-facing snappers on the ZTE Axon 9 will be a massive 20-megapixel (MP) sensor, which should provide better performance compared to last year's model's Dual 12 MP camera. One of the sensors on the front is at 13 MP.

There is no word at the moment when ZTE Axon 9 will see the light of day, but when it does, it will cost somewhere between $550 and $630.