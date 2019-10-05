Actress Candace Cameron Bure reveals how she found God: ‘My faith is my life’

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

Actress Candace Cameron Bure is known for living out an authentic Christian faith — something that’s generally perceived as a rarity in Hollywood.

Bure has worked and thrived for years in Tinseltown without compromising her values, with the actress recently telling “The Pure Flix Podcast” that living her beliefs out comes totally naturally.



WATCH: See Candace Cameron Bure in ‘Finding Normal’ on PureFlix.com

“My faith is just my life, it’s a part of it. It naturally flows from me and I feel like I’ve navigated my entire career differently than most people have,” she said. “The goal for me isn’t necessarily the next project or making more money or being a bigger star. I’ve always chosen the things that are true to me and that I’ve wanted to do.”

Listen to Bure break down her life and faith:

Bure hasn’t said yes to everything that’s come her way. In fact, she’s said way more “no’s” in her career. But she said her decisions have always been respected in the Hollywood community.

“I just can’t not be who I am,” she said.

READ ALSO: 5 Powerful Kirk Cameron Quotes About Marriage

The actress went on to explain how she came to faith, noting that she and her family started going to church when she was 12 years old.

Her parents’ marriage was in trouble at the time, and the family was looking for answers and solace. While church helped reconcile her parents and introduced her to faith, it wasn’t until years later that she truly owned the Christian worldview for herself.

“I became a Christian by asking God to be my Lord and savior at 12 years old … but it didn’t become my own until I was in my early 20s,” Bure said.

It wasn’t until she got married and had her own kids that she truly started thinking deeper about her faith. Bure was neither reading the Bible nor going to church frequently at the time, but that soon changed, and she realized the importance of true devotion to God.

“It was then that I saw myself as a sinner in need of … Jesus’ saving grace,” she said. “And I never got that before ... because I thought I was such a good person.”

Bure found herself saying a prayer that would guide the rest of her faith walk.

“I prayed that day when literally the lightbulb went off in my head,” she said. “I prayed, ‘God, please do not let this fire ever go out from under me.’”

READ ALSO: Candace Cameron Bure Responds to Those Who Mock Prayer

And Bure has lived out that prayer ever since. She now encourages fans to read their Bibles and talk about faith with other Christians.

The actress spoke candidly about her starring role in “Fuller House,” expressing her gratitude over being reunited with most of the cast of its predecessor “Full House.”

“Fuller House” is currently filming its fifth and final season.

“It’s been one of the biggest joys of my life,” she said of “Fuller House.” “I get to go to work with my best friends and over these five seasons we’ve become closer and closer, which makes the fact that it’s ending harder and harder.”

Bure said she loves portraying D.J. Tanner — a character she has played on the hit shows over the past three decades. Listen to the podcast to hear more about Bure’s life, faith and career.

This article was originally published on Pure Flix Insider. Visit Pure Flix for access to thousands of faith and family-friendly movies and TV shows. You can get a free, one-month trial here.

Billy Hallowell, author of "The Armageddon Code," has contributed to TheBlaze, the Washington Post, Human Events, the Daily Caller, Mediaite, and the Huffington Post, among other news sites. Through journalism, media, public speaking appearances, and the blogosphere, Hallowell has worked as a journalist and commentator for more than a decade.