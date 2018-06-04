Expand | Collapse (Photo: Unsplash/Mahkeo)

I'm reminded of a childhood movie that I loved, where one character in the plot gives extensive directions to another who is lost, and in a hurry. Painstaking moments pass as the passer-by gives a detailed description of a particular road, only to end with the words 'now, don't take that one'.

I'm struck by the memory because there's an art to giving directions. There needs to be (amongst other things) a level of understanding of the current reality – the current whereabouts of the individual who is lost – alongside an understanding of the destination being aimed for.

Multiple strands could form part of a conversation around the religions of this world, and specifically the often-voiced question 'Don't all religions lead to God?' but one that most fascinates me is the idea, somehow implicit, somehow subconscious in the very question, that only God himself is the appropriate destination. In short, that the very role of religion is to 'lead to God'. Where does this idea come from?

It seems to have been largely lost on us that the major religions and philosophies of this world, in their own words and on their own terms not only understand our present, our 'starting point' if you will, in fundamentally different terms, but also, even more strikingly, claim to lead us to very different destinations.

Atheism looks ahead to nothingness, to obliteration. Eastern spiritualties in their various forms find their final release in cosmic singularity. Islam invites us into a physically, sexually fulfilling paradise almost entirely devoid of any mention of the person of God.

Don't all religions lead to God? No, they don't even claim to.

In our fragmented world, the desire to build bridges between people of all stripes has led us to attempt to forcibly amalgamate contradictory claims into one all-inclusive belief. It simply cannot be done.

Logic demands that when two things are contradictory, they cannot both be true. Truth, by its very nature, is exclusive, in that it draws boundaries between that which is real and true, and that which is false.

Nevertheless, there need be no reason why two people holding opposing claims should not be in relationship – in short, perhaps rather than wasting our energies in the pursuit of the illogical, perhaps it is time that we learnt to disagree agreeably, to examine the various claims being made as they really are, and to come to evidence-based conclusions.

What is the conclusion being offered by the Christian faith? Well, here we encounter a claim that 'leads to God': the culmination of the Christian gospel is not an idea, not an experience, not an abstraction, but a relationship.

The staggering claim that we were made by a personal, creator God, who loved us and made us for himself, and that our true and complete fulfillment – the Bible calls it abundant life – is ultimately found in Him alone. Jesus Christ is not a means to an end, in a very real sense, relationship with Jesus is the end. In other words, he is intrinsic to the destination.

