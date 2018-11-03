Expand | Collapse

At times, these things pile up and can be overwhelming. Think about one thing that isn't going right. Then, all of a sudden here comes a mound of other "things" to consider. Before you know it, life has lost its color. Trust me, I know how easy it is to slip into a 'funk' when life has seemingly turned gray. What has always helped me get through these moments is reading what the Word of God says about it. Here are a few ways you can find the color of life.

Don't Worry, Be Happy (Matthew 6:25-34)

I love how Jesus takes our common concerns and compares them to birds and flowers. Who knew birds and flowers had needs? Seriously, think about it. Birds have to eat and they need shelter. Flowers also need certain things such as water and sunlight to survive. The lesson here is that birds and flowers don't need to ask for anything and they certainly don't worry (at least as far as we know lol). The birds chirp and flowers bloom; rain or shine. God takes care of them and you have to believe that He will take care of you too. You mean more to God than flowers and birds so no matter what you face, do not worry. God's got you; always has and always will.

Count Your Blessings (Psalm 21:6)

There was a song I used to hear sung a long time ago about counting your blessings...It went something like this:

Count your blessings, name them one by one;

Count your blessings, see what God has done;

Count your blessings, name them one by one;

Count your many blessings, see what God has done.

While I don't recall the full song, the gist of it is to get us thinking about the blessings in life. If it were possible to list ALL of your blessings I would venture to say your perspective on life would change. Praise would soon begin to replace any sorrow you have been feeling when you think of what God has done. Take some time to reflect on your blessings. Remind yourself of about the times God has made a way and how He has never left your side. God wants to bestow endless blessings upon you. Each morning His mercies are new (Lamentations 3:22-23) and He has so much more in store for you.

Laugh (Proverbs 17:22)

When was the last time you let out a good hearty chuckle? I mean the kind that shows all teeth and gums, has you bent over backward and forwards, makes you shed happy tears, stomach ache from contracting during the laughter and eventually leaves you breathless. If you haven't lately, you should try it. The bible speaks of a merry heart working like medicine. Laughter promotes health and a longer lifespan. Hospitals bring in therapy dogs to give sick patients something to smile about. When someone is sad, the first thing we naturally want to do is give them a reason to smile. We'll crack a joke or do something silly just to relieve heartache. Studies show that laughter improves the heart, reduces depression and relieves pain. I know life can get very serious and some issues are no laughing matter. But if you can find a reason to smile and laugh it will not only benefit your soul it will restore color to your life.

Choose the perfect color (Philippians 4:13)

Remember when you were younger creating a masterpiece of sorts in your favorite coloring book? Well, we all know the success of your artistry totally depended on our selection of colors. It's true, having the proper color palate was of the utmost importance. Crayola made it easy with dozens of choices. I personally was ecstatic when I got the extra large box! I mean, who doesn't want 10 shades of red, especially when you are coloring an apple! But hang on, if you'll allow me, I want think out loud (or on paper) real quick! Consider this, red is most certainly a dynamic color, I think many people would venture to say they love red. Whether shoes, lipstick, purses, ties, socks, etc, we humans love red. EXCEPT, when it's the color describing our life. That's right, think about it, typically red is everything related to fear, anger, danger, pain and more. But what if we could redefine red? Hmm. What if when it came time to pick out the color for the apple we are coloring we chose green?! There ARE green apples as well. Yes, after all green is considered a "go" color. Instead of choosing to walk out a red moment in our life what if we chose to go green. Philippians tells us we can do all things through Christ who gives us strength. God knows it may be difficult but He's there cheering you on in the green zone. So ponder this, what if we decided to turn life's red light moments into green light victories. What if we redefined red as we are finding the color of life?

I hope in some way you have been encouraged to pull out your old, torn box of crayons. There are so many choices of colors. While doing so, remember that God never intended for you to live a life of gray or red for that matter. He created this beautiful world we live in and wants us to enjoy it in a colorful way. Who says you can't have heaven right here on earth?

So if you're feeling overwhelmed or simply have found yourself in a funk, or desperate situation let's find the color that will shift the season you're in. Stop worrying and remember God is in charge! The Bible tells us to think on those things that are good. Why does it say that, because then you won't worry about those things that are bad! Focus on Jesus, who is perfectly and outrageously good!

Secondly, don't forget to have a heart of gratitude as you reflect on all of the incredible things He has done in your life. Jeremiah 29:11 reminds us, His plans for our lives are good to give us a hope and a future.

Thirdly, LAUGH, yes, laugh! Choose joy. Remember, joy after all is a choice. Choose to be happy and have a lifestyle of laughter! When it's a lifestyle that means it's part of what you do daily! So get your laugh on friend!

Finally, when picking out the color reflective of your life choose wisely! Redefine your color choices if they're not currently working. Colors can be symbolic of what's actually going on in our life. So find the color that is associated with where you want to go! I pray you are anxious to apply these simple little truths to your life. I know they will help you live a life rich with joy, balance and incredible hope, not to mention a splash of COLOR!





Pastor Elictia Hart, along with her husband Pastor James Hart, are the leaders of Eagle's Nest Worship Center in Omaha, Nebraska, one of the largest, most diverse congregations in the region. For almost 20 years, this Seattle native traveled the globe as a television journalist working for CNBC, Entertainment Tonight, ESPN, Fox Sports, and various network affiliates. Today, Pastor Elictia combines her former career with her current passion by preaching God's perfect truth on her television show, Live Your Journey, which airs on the worldwide networks TBN Salsa and The Faith Broadcasting Network (FBN).

