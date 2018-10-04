Expand | Collapse (Photo: REUTERS/Damir Sagol) Rohingya refugees, who died after their boat capsized as they were fleeing from Myanmar, are buried in a mass grave just behind Inani beach near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 29, 2017.

On a normal day, Washington, DC can overflow with kinetic energy, but nothing compared to last week's circus, which cradled a dirty bomb for our Republic in Dirksen Senate Office Building. As last Thursday approached, a mob-rule system of "Guilt by Accusation" seemed to overtake the 6th Amendment as the hearing of Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford approached.

It was Wednesday, the day before the Senate's Armageddon, and I stood outside in the blazing sunlight under the Capitol Dome looking toward the Washington Monument. Before me was an enthusiastic FreedomWorks rally in support of confirming Kavanaugh. Nothing inspires me more than Americans engaged in our system of government at the grassroots level, but this particular week I was morose.

I had just left the hearing on genocide in Burma, called by House Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce. Just that Monday, the State Department released its Atrocities Report about what has been happening half-way around the world in Burma. Highlights include Burmese soldiers particularly targeting pregnant women and cutting babies out of pregnant women's bellies and watching them both die. These soldiers have also been fond of pulling anywhere from four to 50 women at a time to gang rape in the most brutal of ways for up to five days. Girls were left tied to trees, bleeding profusely from the physical damage these monsters inflicted upon them.

The backstory is of this genocide occurring in Burma (also known as Myanmar) is as follows: because Myanmar had persecuted their religious minorities for decades, in 2003, George W. Bush placed sanctions on Burma due to grave human rights violations; even while Myanmar's military continued attacks on these minorities, President Obama decided to lift Bush's sanctions because he had faith in Burma's new State Counselor and Nobel Peace Prize winner Aung San Suu Kyi; the Burmese military took this as a green light to exterminate the countries Rohingya Muslims, and now those same military divisions are targeting the Kachin Christians and countless others. The result according to UN Ambassador Nikki Haley's recent report to the UN Security Council: the creation of the world's largest-ever refugee camp with 1.1 million people in Bangladesh. Of these refugees, 82% saw a killing, 51% of female survivors were raped, and 20% saw a mass casualty event.

Back in America, the State Department analyzed this crisis in record time for government work. A year after the most brutal invasion began and the Burmese military sauntered past UN Human Rights Field Offices in their genocidal rampage, the US has issued a report that allows us to speak with moral authority and declare genocide. UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and Ambassador for Religious Freedom Sam Brownback have both traveled to these refugee camps and witnessed this crisis first hand. In the House Foreign Affairs hearing, Congressmen and Congresswomen were poignantly clear in their recognition of this great evil and the need for the US to speak with moral authority and declare this genocide.

My concern is with moral authority. Where is our Republic when protesters think it is more significant to wear robes to Senate hearings than to fight for women whose bodies are hacked open by soldiers?

