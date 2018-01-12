(Photo: Reuters/Lucas Jackson) Revelers stand in pens as they await New Year's Eve festivities in the Times Square area of New York, December 31, 2015.

As I stepped into the music-filled sanctuary, I looked around at the crowd that had gathered for a New Year's Eve party. Joy lifted my heart with hope, as I recalled the prayers of the previous year.

Our congregation had collectively grieved over wayward children, deaths of loved ones, job losses, and broken relationships. But we'd also experienced God's grace as we recalled changed hearts and healed personal connections. We'd celebrated victories, weddings, graduations, and baptisms into God's family. We'd welcomed children born, adopted, or dedicated to the Lord, and more—so much more.

Reflecting over the history of trials our church family faced, much like Jeremiah remembered his "affliction" and his "wandering" (Lam. 3:19), I believed that "because of the Lord's great love we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail" (v. 22). As the prophet reassured himself of God's past faithfulness, his words comforted me: "The Lord is good to those whose hope is in him, to the one who seeks him" (v. 25).

That night, each person in our congregation represented a tangible expression of God's life-transforming love.

Whatever we'd face in the years to come, as members of the interdependent body of Christ, we could rely on the Lord. And as we continue to seek Him and support one another, we can, as did Jeremiah, find our hope being ratified by faith-building memories of God's unchanging character and dependability.

Lord, thank You for using our past to assure us our hope remains secure in Your everlasting faithfulness.

By Xochitl Dixon at Our Daily Bread. Taken from Our Daily Bread®, © 2017 by Our Daily Bread Ministries, Grand Rapids, MI. Reprinted by permission. All rights reserved. Find them online here https://odb.org/

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).