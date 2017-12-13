I'm sure I'm not the only one who sees a true crime story that's so bizarre that it's impossible to imagine it happening to you. So, when I tell you about my experience in a Christian cult, most would probably think it's a bit far-fetched.

I'm sure I'm not the only one who sees a true crime story that's so bizarre that it's impossible to imagine it happening to you. So, when I tell you about my experience in a Christian cult, most would probably think it's a bit far-fetched. But what if I told you the church I was a part of was one of hundreds who belong to the I.S.A.A.C Network—a radical Christian group whose leader, Dr. Jonathan David, is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia?

They call him 'Papa' and his wife 'Mama', their 'national strategy' for the countries which they're based in is, as their website says, 'to divide those nations into regions to effectively penetrate and "conquer" them.'

The I.S.A.A.C Network is small in terms of International churches. Still, they have at least five congregations within a two-hour drive from my home town in regional Victoria, Australia. I have personally heard multiple counts of physical and sexual abuse coming from just those churches. And, on each count, the justification for such abuse is a high standard of apostolic piety.

Accounts of abuse include: a female pastor massaging male members of her congregation, members being throttled in front of the congregation by the pastor, and a child wearing a t-shirt with a skull on it being picked up by his feet and dropped on his head then having his shirt removed and ripped by the pastor, plus other accounts of physical and sexual abuse which the victims requested not be mentioned.

It could be said that these actions were the result of the individuals, and had no bearing over the I.S.A.A.C Network. But as a former member of the network, I would rebut with a statement from the institution's website;

'We will use churches with an apostolic mentality to co-ordinate the region for a divine attack on the nation. We are currently building apostolic bases in many nations for an end-time launching into the harvest.'

Statements like this could be seen as a metaphor in the same vein as a performer would 'knock 'em dead', but after considering just a few of the testimonies of those involved, trying to justify such actions begins to feel like a cover up. And make no mistake—isolation and secrecy were staples of the network. 'Outsiders wouldn't understand what goes on within', they would say, 'Having friends outside the church means you have people in your life who can corrupt you'.

What's more is, according to a twelve-point checklist on the ESAMA (Edmonton Society Against Mind Abuse) website, the network and the churches within it check all twelve boxes.

Having interacted with leaders within the I.S.A.A.C Network for years, and having been a member of the churches who once desired to be such a leader, I know the god-like reverence these members have for 'Papa'. They simply describe their prostration as honour, believing they must follow 'God's anointed and elect' without hesitation. And, of course, it would be rebellious to question whether these practices are unhealthy. Extreme action and radical belief are the only ways to coordinate the 'divine attack on the nation'.

I firmly believe each person has a right to believe what they want. I would even say that each person believes things that aren't true—we all have our deceptions. The contradiction comes from when one person's beliefs interfere, or hope to control another's. Even more disturbing is when that control means the leaders justify abuse within their respective groups. That's why I feel it's necessary to name such places—to serve as a warning to anyone who encounters them.

