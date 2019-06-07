The devil’s playground

“. . . in order that Satan might not outwit us. For we are not unaware of his schemes”

2 Corinthians 2:11

There is no question that Satan has his favorites … and he has common areas where he attacks God’s people and God’s church. Paul was cautious about being outwitted by the enemy of his soul. He knew the devil’s schemes and he was aware when he was planting seeds of destruction, or an outright attack that would bring great injury to a person or a church.

Biblical loyalties

As believers we must understand our God ordained place in society. Knowing our role, our assignment and our unique calling/destiny is something that every Christian can understand. We are fathers, mothers, employers, employees, pastors, laypeople, government officials, and private citizens. We also are gifted to serve in the kingdom and have unique assignments and servant leadership roles. Knowing who we are and where we are placed in God’s economy and in society is part of the will of God. In understanding this we recognize that there are three major areas of which we can fulfill God’s will.

Family: There are parents and children (husband and wife)

Church: There are God ordained pastors and laymen (officers and members)

Community: There are public servants and private citizens

In his instruction on how to wear the armor of God, Paul reminds us to “stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm …” (Ephesians 6:13b-14a). Peter tells us to “Resist him [the devil] standing firm in the faith” 1 Peter 5:9. James instructs us to “Submit yourselves therefore to God, Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7).

Standing – holding our ground, understanding our role and sticking to it. Knowing who we are and what God’s assignment is – is critical as we fight the enemy that is constantly watching. Resist – not budging on the truth, relying on Jesus, and trusting God, who has called you to a unique role in His kingdom.

This includes our understanding of the particular duty and of the place where God has assigned us. The teacher understands that they are not the principal; the principal understands that they are not the teacher. The Bible study leader understands they are not the pastor of the church; the pastor understands the importance of the Bible study leader.

Along with our understanding, we also have a duty. Working outside of our area opens us up to the enemy’s tactics.

Many pastors suffer because of unjust criticism, antagonistic “Christians,” and divisive people who feel they can do the pastor’s job better than him or her. Or, the person thinks that they hear from God in unique ways and perhaps they feel that they know more than the pastor. This is a dangerous turf to walk on. Pastors are not special in God’s economy – they are unique in God’s calling. In a moment of time, Saul realized he was not Samuel and had no right trying to do what God had called only Samuel to do. Saul’s rebellion to do what Samuel had asked him to do caused a downward spiral in his life.

“The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way.”

Proverbs 14:8

Many ignore the obvious way they are to walk and focus on another person’s way. Some are often tempted to become involved in another person’s role and ignore their own. In doing this, they not only neglect their assignment in life, but distract or worse, injure the unique calling of others. There are many who spend more time being concerned about what the pastor should do than in seeking God and studying what God’s will is for their own lives. The enemy loves to distract us into digging into another persons responsibilities and in turn judging them for what we think they “ought” to be doing.

Our primary focus (loyalty) should be to be to fulfill our personal calling; a husband, father, wife, mother – pastor, congregational member, policeman, obedient citizen.

We will be judged for our role that God has assigned us ... we will not suffer judgment because of someone else’s disregard to their assignment. However, when we become involved in meddling, gossip, and have a critical spirit toward someone with another assignment from heaven … we are opening ourselves up to the attack of the enemy … because our spirit has become critical, judgmental—and arrogant. Thinking – we can be both them and us. The enemy loves to divide—bring pride—and for the person doing it—there is a rush and excitement.

Peter was rebuked because he wanted to know what John would be doing. Solomon was considered wise because he sought God for wisdom to fulfill his specific calling.

When we get out of our role … that is where the danger can come into our lives—our spirit—attitude, and to the assignment God has given us. We must walk in the path that our call specifically prescribes to us. Paul instructs the people in Thessalonica to “Make it your ambition to . . . mind your own business” (1 Thess. 4:11).

It is a tremendous advantage to us when we live our lives in order and in our calling (assignment): Pastor or layperson, husband or wife, government servant or citizen. Paul equalizes this discipline to our faith. “I am with you in the spirit, joying and beholding your order, and the steadfastness of your faith.” (Col. 2:5). He was saying … I’m happy for you because you are living in order (your role) and you are steady in your faith.