There is no degree of wisdom that will ever be redundant because every life lesson—every modicum of knowledge—should be continually enforced.

In 1917, the ruthless Tsars of Russia were overthrown and their autocracy was replaced by communism in one of the most hopeful social and political revolutions in history. This model of government would see everyone receive equal financial benefits and social standing. And who better to allocate these resources than the government? But it wasn't just land, money, and food the government supplied; it was also education, health care, and the media. A totalitarian system which citizens hoped they could set in place without needing to manage and, after the hardships of the Tsars, hadn't they earned a break? Unfortunately, the lack of interest from the people led to a government which took advantage of their newfound power and throttled the supply of integral resources to its people.

What we now call the Russian revolution serves as a reminder of the importance of citizens having power within their country. But it also warns that at no time can we assume naiveté is safe—we can never hand our social obligations to another while retaining the benefits of society.

This seems counterintuitive. After all, isn't the purpose of any social movement, be it gender equality or animal rights, to eliminate the need for itself? For example, animal rights activists would hope to live in a world where animals are treated so well there's no need for animal rights activism. Likewise, those who exercise any degree of wisdom in this world hope to create societies in which people no longer need to be wise, and can be naive.

While this thought is fundamentally true, it is abstract. Putting it into the context of the world would mean that to eliminate wisdom and be happily naive we would have to live in a perfect world. This is because to be wise is to know and take action against any threat to healthy living.

Before going any further, let me define wisdom in the context of this essay. To be knowledgeable is to have experienced a thing and to have learned a lesson from it. To be wise is to understand that knowledge alone is useless, then make tangible, practical changes to your habits and thinking in an effort to enforce that knowledge. Wisdom is the foundation of safety, civil responsibility and ethics.

And that's just it. There is no degree of wisdom that will ever be redundant because every life lesson—every modicum of knowledge—should be continually enforced. It is this persistent, vigilant wisdom which secures healthy living. To forfeit any portion of wisdom is to invite an equal portion of chaos.

While wisdom could be considered one of the most important moral traits, it's not difficult to develop if one is willing to invest time in themselves. In fact, it could be argued that some degree of wisdom is innate to humanity. The first time a child is burned, they learn not to touch the fire. When a person's mouth runs dry, they know to drink water.

Unlike these applications of wisdom which are essential to our survival, the less personal wisdom of securing gender equality and protecting the rights of animals often provides little benefit to the individual and is, therefore, overlooked. The basic wisdom which keeps us safe is in our nature, whereas wisdom which benefits the whole can only be achieved consciously and, in opposing another's ideals, to our detriment.

It's the risks taken in exercising conscious wisdom, or any other honourable character trait, which makes it scarce. And it's the corruptible nature of humanity which makes wisdom necessary. Therefore, like all rare and useful commodities, it is precious.

