(Photo: REUTERS/Asad Karim) Asia Bibi sits next to Punjab Province Governor Salman Taseer as he talks to media after visiting her inside the jail in Sheikhupura, Punjab Province November 20, 2010. Taseer was assassinated two months later by his own security guard for defending her.

We've compiled the top stories of the week. Here's what you need to know:

Asia Bibi acquitted

After eight years on death row for blasphemy in Pakistan, Asia Bibi was acquitted by the country's highest court.

The Christian mother, whom hundreds of thousands have prayed for, was shocked by the verdict.

"I can't believe it," she said.

The acquittal has sparked major protests as radical Islamists want to see Bibi hanged.

American missionary killed

Charles Wesco, who has eight children, was killed in Cameroon when shots were fired at the car he was traveling in with his wife and one of their sons.

Cameroonian Defense Minister Joseph Beti Assomo placed blame for the crime on four "terrorists."

Many are showing support through donations to the Wesco family, who had moved from Indiana to Cameroon as missionaries in October.

Megachurch pastor was involved with multiple women

Bishop Victor Couzens of the 5,000-member Inspirational Bible Church – City of Destiny in Ohio was revealed to have been involved in "multiple" extramarital relationships.

After being made aware of this, Bishop Paul S. Morton of The Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship International said he confronted Couzens, who allegedly "repented" and resigned.

Couzens was still leading the church this week.

Christians support asylum seekers in US

With thousands of troops being deployed to the country's border with Mexico, some Christians have come out against President Donald Trump's move and in support of asylum seekers.

"We affirm that seeking asylum is not a crime. We urge all governments to abide by international law and existing domestic laws that protect those seeking safe haven and ensure that all those who are returned to their home country are protected and repatriated safely," said a group of Catholic organizations.

Meanwhile, a recent survey revealed that white evangelicals were the only religious group to view the trend toward America becoming a minority white nation as a negative thing. Fifty-four percent said they view it as negative, while majorities of other religious groups said they view the trend as positive.

Pray for

Safe release of Asia Bibi as protesters try to block her from leaving the country

Family of Charles Wesco

New releases

Expand | Collapse

Albums:

Wild by Sean Feucht of Bethel Music (Nov. 2)

The Beginning & Everything After by The Afters (Nov. 2)

Books:

I Declare War: Four Keys to Winning the Battle With Yourself by Levi Lusko (Oct. 30)

Fixing My Eyes on Jesus: Daily Moments in His Word by Anne Graham Lotz (Oct. 30)

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).