With a New Year comes New Year's resolutions, right? Well, not for this woman.

(Photo: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz) People look at confetti as it's thrown from the Hard Rock Cafe marquee as part of the annual confetti test ahead of the New Year's Eve ball-drop celebration in Times Square in New York City, December 29, 2017.

With a New Year comes New Year's resolutions, right?

Well, not for this woman. I learned a long time ago when I set New Year's resolutions three things happen....

1) I'm going to eat that piece of chocolate that I've sniffed out of the cupboard even if all I could find is a bag of chocolate chips. And if there's no chocolate in the house then I'm going to drive to the store to get me some! This usually takes place around day five of my, 'I'm going to eat healthy and lose weight' resolution.

2) By the time day eight rolls around I'm done exercising on a regular basis. No new workout clothes will make that big of a difference! At least not anymore.

3) I already feel like a big enough failure as a wife, mom, homemaker, woman who ministers, friend, etc. Yes, I do happen to listen to the lies of the Enemy quite often. I don't need any more help from resolutions that I can't keep.

So, I stopped making resolutions because all they did was send me into a pit of depression. And of course, while I'm in that pit I usually throw myself a pity-party. Can't forget the chocolate, either! So let's add emotional eating to the list, shall we? Yep, it really makes for a wonderful life when I head down this path.

So, I decided to protect my spiritual well-being (and ironically, my waistline) by not making any resolutions. I know this goes against the grains of society, but hey, I'm more concerned about growing in Christ rather than feeling like someone who is worthless and one who has absolutely no will-power.

But since I'm a planner and an ambitious woman who likes to conquer things, this approach really messed with my mind. So, I turned to the Word for guidance.

Here's what I've found and what's helped me.

In the book of Proverbs, the Word says,

"Without a vision, the people will perish." Proverbs 29:18

I have a vision for my life, just not a resolve to conquer certain aspects of it because I have learned that life, no matter how hard we work at it, sometimes does not go according to our plans.

Sometimes we remove God from the equation of our lives, that is until we start to flail about and drown. God is sovereign, and He is in the business of transforming lives. His purpose for us is much greater than anything we could ever think up or plan. As He takes us through the refining and sanctification process, we change. We're molded into the type of vessel that God desires us to be regardless of our New Year's Resolutions.

I have also learned that goals could sometimes turn into idols. I had a taste of this experience when I was chronically ill for so many years. My intentions were noble and honorable in trying to heal and restore my body, so I could serve my family and minister to others, but the determination to get better consumed my life. It was not a part of God's plan (nor His timing), for healing to take place in my body. As much as I wanted the Lord to remove the thorn that was in my flesh, I needed to learn to be content with my situation. No matter the circumstances, God could use any vessel as long as their heart is willing.

So back to my vision for this year...

I'll let the Lord direct my steps.

The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD, And He delights in his way. Psalms 37:23

I'll surrender my plans for the Lord's plans.

"Father, if it is Your will, take this cup away from Me; nevertheless not My will, but Yours, be done." Luke 22:42

I'm going to trust that God knows better than I do about my own life.

"My thoughts are nothing like your thoughts," says the LORD. "And my ways are far beyond anything you could imagine. For just as the heavens are higher than the earth, so my ways are higher than your ways and my thoughts higher than your thoughts. Isaiah 55:8,9

I'm going to continue to build God's Kingdom rather than my own.

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things. Col. 3:2

I'm going to let the Lord go before me.

Come now, you who say, "Today or tomorrow we will go to such and such a city, spend a year there, buy and sell, and make a profit"; whereas you do not know what will happen tomorrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapor that appears for a little time and then vanishes away. Instead you ought to say, "If the Lord wills, we shall live and do this or that." James 4:13-15

I want to be transformed by my Maker's hands rather than by my own hands.

Of course, I'll do my part to follow the Lord, but here's my reality...

Some days I'll read my Bible, and some days I won't.

Some days I'll be a very respectful wife, and some days I won't.

Some days I'll be a very patient and loving mother, and some days my children will set me over the edge, and I'll lose it.

Some days my home will be kept, and most days it'll be a disaster.

Some days I'll exercise, and some days I'll only exercise in my mind.

Some days I'll eat healthy and other days I'll just want to eat dessert for all three of my meals.

The spirit indeed is willing, but the flesh is weak." Mark 14:38

Jolene Engle was once an atheist who now lives a sold-out life for Jesus Christ. Her heart beats fast for discipling women, and you'll find her doing just that at JoleneEngle.com where she leads women and wives closer to Christ. She is also the author of the book and bible study, Wives of the Bible. Jolene and her husband, Eric are the hosts of, The Marriage Mentor podcast where they provide biblical guidance and practical application for common marital concerns.

Engaging views and analysis from outside contributors on the issues affecting society and faith today.

CP VOICES do not necessarily reflect the views of The Christian Post. Opinions expressed are solely those of the author(s).