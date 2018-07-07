Expand | Collapse (Photo: Food for the Hungry)

I can't say I envisioned sticking around this work for more than two decades when I found myself boarding a plane with two 50-pound suitcases bound for Bolivia. It was 1995 and Food for the Hungry (FH), a foreign aid organization with Christian motivation, was working there on food security, education, and community infrastructure projects. Around 42% of Bolivians live on less than $2 a day; 27% of the children are developmentally stunted; and poor water and sanitation plague the country.

But at the time, all I knew was that my suitcases, filled with cotton clothing inappropriate for chilly high-altitude living, were incredibly heavy as I dragged them through airports. Twenty-three years later, I never would have dreamed what my future, working on global health, development and humanitarian aid, could have brought.

People often ask me, why are you still doing this work? How do you deal with the heartache of seeing humanitarian crises and humans in dire need? I offer four responses with the hope that others might open themselves to the fulfillment I've found in reaching out beyond our borders. At a time of so much need, knowing that we can make a difference and find joy in the doing is a story I'm lucky to be able to share.

#1. This work doesn't rely on people like me.

One of the things I love most is that 98 percent of our staff members work in their home countries. Don't picture people like me—white, affluent, privileged, North American—doing the world's humanitarian work. My colleagues, working in their native countries, are better qualified educationally and culturally to serve. And they're passionate about helping their own people (in places that often don't show up on a map), and they're making serious decisions every day about what's best for their community.

It's my role to support them, and that gets me up every morning. Each time I talk with one of these dedicated people—many of whom have made their own financial and familial sacrifices doing this work—it makes my day. I'll admit, sometimes my white savior complex rears its head, but not for long. I shortly realize I have incredibly competent colleagues who get the job done (and that Jesus took care of the whole savior thing).

#2. The learning never ceases.

I deal every day with situations like the South Sudanese civil war or the Rohingya refugee crisis, and am astounded how asleep I've been on the dynamics, history, and players in these regions. Sometimes learning about the horrors of poverty angers and depresses me; sometimes it can be humbling; other times I learn how God has been working in ways that the media has failed to capture. Each day the work is fresh and meaningful as we pursue a greater goodness and truth in all that we do.

#3. We have an exit plan.

I'm sure you've heard the criticism: foreign assistance can encourage dependence. That's an old stereotype. When my organization enters a community our work is holistic as we try to graduate that community from extreme poverty to physical and spiritual self-sufficiency within 10 to 15 years. We can then take our resources elsewhere to another community that wants to walk with us and transform.

#4. It's about relationships.

In this world, no one goes it alone and that is certainly true of this work. I wouldn't be here if it weren't for the U.S. government. The U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, has a long history of working with faith-based organizations (FBOs), including mine. From the beginning they were a part of my path, funding some of my training and the majority of the Bolivian operation while I was working there. I've since provided support to other USAID grants worldwide.

The U.S. government has a long and successful bipartisan legacy of saving lives and preventing needless suffering. Sure, FH has built roads and schools and irrigation systems, but the federal government is crucial to success. Working with many secular and faith-based organizations, U.S. foreign assistance leadership, influence and funding has made remarkable progress in child survival and family well-being. Child mortality has been cut in half, meaning 6 million fewer children will die before their fifth birthday than in 1990. Extreme poverty has also been cut in half. Many diseases are now prevented or treated with pennies on the dollars. Children are drinking safe water for the first time.

Our government achieves this and much more spending less than one percent of the federal budget. FBOs also use the federal funding we receive very effectively, leveraging $5 for every $1 received, according to the Center for Faith and the Common Good.

We also build equally important relationships in the communities in which we work. If we didn't, the accomplishments we achieve would fall apart quickly. We recognize these relationships within the community — between parents and children, between leaders and parents, between neighbors — are key to sustainable transformation.

I read about transformation just about every day in the stories that come to me from field staff working around the world and I, too, am changed. The voices of people I will never meet remind me of Christ's power to overcome all obstacles.It's by their power, in relationship with them, and by the grace of God, that I've come this far. The joy of moving into where God really wanted me has made it all worth it.

Here I raise mine Ebenezer;

hither by thy help I'm come;

and I hope, by thy good pleasure,

safely to arrive at home.

"Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing," verse 2, from I Samuel 7:12 (KJV)

Beth Allen currently serves as the lead for Food for the Hungry's communications department, based in Phoenix, Arizona.

