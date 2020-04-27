COVID-19 in the Congo: A cycle of crises

Easter was supposed to be extra special in the Congo this year. Here in Beni, the epicenter of the world’s second-largest Ebola outbreak, we were looking forward to finally declaring our country Ebola free. Instead, on April 10, just two days before we planned to make the declaration, another case popped up. It also marked exactly one month since the first COVID-19 case was reported.

We can’t seem to catch our breath from one crisis, before another begins. Worse, there are two million people on the move, fleeing armed conflict. They have extremely limited access to the basics and as the Ebola response proved, it’s incredibly challenging to reach people with services and information when there is fighting and insecurity.

I’m a community mobilizer with the Christian humanitarian organization, World Vision. It’s a fancy title which simply means I talk to people about ways they can protect themselves from deadly diseases. In 2018, when I started the job just three months after college graduation, the enemy was Ebola. Today it’s COVID-19.

I spend most days walking door to door with faith leaders telling neighbors about the importance of hand washing and social distancing to stem the spread of the virus. I’m extra vigilant about these methods to stay healthy as I’m pregnant.

So far, COVID-19 has infected 215 people in the DRC, mostly in the crowded capital Kinshasa, home to 12 million people. Some cases have also been reported here in Beni, where I’m from and where I work.

The pandemic has created a new sense of fear and panic in a community that very well knows the effects of a deadly virus. COVID-19 seems to have even more serious impacts than Ebola. People here are already struggling to survive. When you live hand to mouth, it is impossible to social distance, yet COVID-19 is dictating that people stay in their houses. This will lead to an extreme food shortage in a country where 13 million are already food insecure and where many depend on a daily income from the fields. The longer kids stay out of school, the greater the chances of abuse, child labor, or even early marriage.

But those are long-term worries. I’m more focused on keeping my community from getting the virus in the first place. And that means using some of the same tactics we employed for Ebola.

The Ebola outbreak taught us that the messenger was just as important as the message. I can tell people to wash their hands but when they hear it from their pastor or other church leader, it resonates even more.

We’ve already started working with over 800 faith leaders that we trained during the Ebola outbreak to pivot to COVID-19 health messages. Since churches are closed, we’re hitting the radio waves to get the message out. Some faith leaders have airtime on local radio stations, and we’ll use that opportunity to explain the disease and its symptoms, how it is spread, what people should do to stop its spread, and where to go when they feel sick.

We are also sending bulk text messages with prevention messages to our contacts so that they too can pass it on to others and reach more people.

As part of the Ebola response, we distributed hand washing kits in schools and places of worship. Those are being used now in this latest fight.

Our hope is that these interventions against Ebola have given us a head start in the fight against COVID-19. Most communities have embraced hand-washing and social distancing. The population is already aware of the gravity of the pandemic. In fact, some people in Beni have been heard chanting “corona pas chez moi” which means “corona not in my house.” The community is ready to fight! They are counting on the caution, vigilance and hygiene practices that they have been performing to save their families. I am too.

But we can’t do it alone. We’ll need the help of the international community to help shore up our frail healthcare systems and preposition much-needed supplies. I know that’s a lot to ask as all the donor governments are fighting this same enemy. Yet I also know that if everyone isn’t safe, no one really is.