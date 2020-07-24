Now more than ever — Standing with Israel means standing for Donald Trump

Two things are nonnegotiable for Evangelicals. One of them is the sanctity of life, and the other is support for the nation of Israel and the Jewish people. Some are puzzled by our support for Israel, but it’s really not that hard to understand why: Evangelicals are “People of the Book.” When God says in Genesis 12:3, “I will bless those who bless you, and whoever curses you I will curse and all peoples on earth will be blessed through you,” you either believe the Bible, or you don’t.

God essentially told Abraham, “If they attack you, they attack Me. I’m going to take it personally.” Think of a father walking down the street with his young daughter. If someone attacks that child, of course the father is going to spring into action.

There is no expiration date on God’s covenant with the Jewish people; it is as real, active, and powerful today as it ever was. God’s covenant with the Jewish people is both eternal and unconditional. In other words, no matter what man does, God is still going to perform His word.

One reason God has blessed America is because of our steadfast support for Israel. For the first 70 years of Israel’s history as a modern state, Republicans and Democrats were united in their strong support of Israel.

But then came Barack Obama, the most anti-Israel president in history.

Every move Obama made was anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian. And in the closing days of his administration, he sent a signal to the nations of the world. On December the 23rd 2016, a resolution was put on the floor of the United Nations Security Council declaring that Israel’s presence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, was a flagrant violation of international law. Because the United States has veto power over anything that comes before the Security Council, it was assumed that the United States would stand with Israel and veto the resolution.

But that didn’t happen. Instead, Obama had ordered the ambassador to abstain.

It was a stunning moment because it was the first time since the formation of Israel in 1948 that any president, Democratic or Republican, had abdicated of our responsibility to stand with an ally. Sadly, Obama’s actions fit into a pattern of growing anti-Semitism in Europe and even the United States. This rise of anti-Semitism comes mainly from the left as Democratic leaders like Rep. Ilhan Omar fan the flames of visceral hatred for the Jews.

Into this precarious moment of growing anti-Semitism and deteriorating American-Israeli relations, God raised up Donald Trump. By his actions, Trump has proven himself to be the most pro-Israel president in history. Unlike his predecessor and the Democrats, Trump recognizes the biblical truth outlined in Deuteronomy 1:8 that God has given the land of Israel to the people of Israel.

Donald Trump has achieved many things as president. Still, by far his greatest one is moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, and in so doing, recognizing Jerusalem as the eternal capital of Israel. For 20 years, our government has talked about recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and moving our embassy there, but nothing ever happened.



Donald Trump cut through the rhetoric and dithering and just did it, demonstrating the bold and decisive leadership Americans have come to know and love. As Mike Huckabee observed about President Trump in his interview for the documentary, Trump 2024:

“He made the decision against all the odds and against unbelievable pressure. And he was getting it from the Europeans. He was getting it from everyone in the Middle East. He was getting it from every person in Congress, and virtually everybody in his State Department, and he did it anyway.



“I asked him, ‘Mr. President, what caused you to finally just do it?’ To him, it was very simple. He said, ‘No. 1 because I said I would. And No. 2 because it was the right thing to do.’



“I have to tell you; it brought an extraordinary sense of gratitude in my heart because I realized very few people in politics do something just because they said they would — just because they truly believed it was the right thing to do. And I thought, ‘How extraordinary.’”

Israel is still surrounded by enemies bent on its destruction, Israel is still the only real democracy in the Middle East, and Israel is still “the apple of God’s eye” (Zechariah 2:8). The only way to secure our relationship with Israel and in so doing, assure our own blessing is to reelect the greatest friend Israel has — Donald Trump.

