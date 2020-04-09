Overturn ban on drive-in church in Washington

During the contagion of the COVID-19 virus, we are constantly learning what is essential and non-essential. Social isolation is taking its toll on many as they are home-bound, alone and afraid. Which is why it is even more jarring that Governor Inslee has shut down any “drive-in” church experiences, including the church where I pastor, OURChurch in Tacoma, WA., because they deem it “non-essential” and too great a risk. Keep in mind that marijuana distributors, burger joints and others will have drive-in experiences open this Holy Week, but that churches will not be allowed to have citizens listen to an Easter service in their own car, sharing a novel, but essential, common experience with their faith communities.

One congregant of our church, elderly and living alone, has only one time a week that he feels safe to leave the home, to drive-in to our church service. It is a human touch-point, a regular part of his weekly routine in a time of great upheaval. It is also a time for spiritual reflection, and determination to be a part of a greater solution in a hurting and divided world. When I think of this elderly man, and others like him who drive up for church each week, I realize that many are feeling intense loneliness and confusion, and they need somewhere to go to be a part of something bigger than their own problems.



The ability to gather together in worship this Easter Sunday, which many around the world have long taken for granted, is not possible for most, but we must not give up trying to find new ways to build community and fight social isolation, even while obeying common-sense rules around social distancing.



While some may not consider religious gatherings to be essential, they are a protected right of each person, and a sacred one. More critically, churches, synagogues and other spiritual gatherings are often centers of hope, inspiration, healing and outreach to the poor and forgotten. Churches and religious groups are realizing as never before that their service to the community goes beyond sermons and lessons, and is about exampling and sharing the love of God in practical ways.



OURChurch, as have many other groups, has opened a food-pantry and organized ways to reach out to the elderly and hurting who may isolated and afraid, all the while obeying the rules to stop the contagion of the virus. Many people are at the most stressed time of their lives, with so much uncertainty around their health, income and the meaning of life. We need each other, and we need to have a way and place, beyond social media and online, to safely gather together. Drive-in churches and other similar experiences, where people are not required to get out of their car, yet can share a common human interaction with others, will be more important, not less, in the days ahead.



One of the critical lessons of COVID-19 is that we need each other, and that each interaction we have with people has the ability to bless, encourage and build community. I call upon Gov. Inslee to reconsider his ban on drive-in experiences for churches and religious groups so that many can have an Easter experience this Holy Week.