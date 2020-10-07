Pro-life isn’t just about politics

According to the pro-choice research group the Guttmacher Institute, the number one reason women choose abortion is financial. In fact, in its study Reasons U.S. Women Have Abortions, 73 percent chose abortion because they felt they could not afford a baby.

If we could alleviate the financial burden and provide resources for women facing an unplanned pregnancy, we could reduce the number of abortions that take place each year.

This election season, many pro-life and pro-choice organizations are urging you to vote. Voting is important. On that both sides seem to agree. Helping pregnant women is also an action on which both sides agree.

One network of grass-roots, community organizations helping pregnant women every day is the nation’s network of more than 2,500 local pregnancy resource centers.

Pregnancy resource centers (PRCs) are talking to, counseling, and helping women all across America. Making sure that families have access to resources that can help alleviate their financial burdens and make choosing life a lot less daunting. Pregnancy resource centers are the front line workers of the pro-life movement. They offer women a range of choices, not just one.

If you want to be a part of this movement to empower women and offer them real choice, here are five ways you can get involved.

Find Out Where Your Local PRC is Located

Heartbeat International has a PRC locator that can be found here. Check where your local PRC is and contact them to see what volunteer opportunities are available. There is always something to do. Whether it's organizing items for their clothing boutique, distributing diapers to moms in the community, or even using your professional skills to help with marketing, website design and fundraising. If you are a registered nurse or licensed counselor you might be able to volunteer to help with clients as well.

Help a PRC Host a Baby Shower

PRCs connect with women who need baby supplies every single day. You, your book club, your church or family could offer to host a baby shower for moms in need. Or you could look into getting your organizations involved with Embrace Grace. They are a non-profit that exists to help moms facing an unplanned pregnancy by connecting them with support, resources and a community of people to walk with them during and after their pregnancy.

Host a Diaper Drive

Diaper supplies are always in demand at PRCs. Often they will list the sizes they need directly on their website, but you can also call and see what they are most in need of. Having a diaper drive in your community can help people not only learn more about the work of PRCs, but the supplies will go directly to moms and babies in need.

Support a Mom Financially

If you have the means to support a mom financially, see if your PRC can connect you. The organization Let Them Live also post immediate financial needs for moms on their website almost daily. You can check here to see what’s new. Or give directly to your local PRC, who are constantly supporting the moms and families in its area.

Help Her Find Housing

Housing is another need wrapped up in the choice for life. Many PRCs are connected with maternity homes or know of housing options for moms. You can volunteer at a maternity home or open your own home to moms who might need temporary shelter. Safe Families and Heartbeat International’s Maternity Housing Coalition are great housing organizations to look into as well.

Alleviating financial burdens for moms facing an unplanned pregnancy is one of the biggest ways to make a difference in the pro-life movement. Laws might end abortion, but changing people’s hearts and minds on the issue should be the goal instead. When local churches and individuals show up to help women in their midst, that’s where real change happens.