Solitude vs. loneliness — they are not the same

How can we be alone over this surreal time of global lockdown in a way that we don’t feel lonely? Studies have found that loneliness has some very negative effects, but solitude has been shown to have a plethora of positive effects. Jesus Himself practiced regular solitude —why? In our modern culture, the word solitude is often misunderstood. We have lost the beautiful truth that has been known throughout history—solitude has transcendent power and is the medium in which our individual creativity, solution-finding and powerful new ideas can emerge.

We could take this time to just stop. Switch off. Cancel all that noise of a thousand opinions in your mind via the Internet—Just. Be. Still. For some, this feels like freedom. For others, this might feel like hell. The truth is that when it comes to inner peace, the inner spaciousness for creativity and productivity—solitude matters.

As we prepare for Easter, we remember the life Jesus lived on earth leading up to His crucifixion. Why did He choose to practice solitude? He regularly separated Himself from everyone. He practiced quietness and trust. If even He needed to do that when He wasn’t living in a time of 24/7 internet connectivity, then how much more do we need to do so?

Many people resist being on their own because they feel panicked and lonely. The negative symptoms of loneliness arise out of a perception of what it means to be alone. “If we don’t have experience with solitude—and this is often the case today—we start to equate loneliness and solitude,” says Turkle, “This reflects the impoverishment of our experience. If we don’t know the satisfactions of solitude, we only know the panic of loneliness.”

“Solitude is more a state of mind and heart than it is a place. There is a solitude of the heart that can be maintained at all times. Crowds, or the lack of them, have little to do with this inward attentiveness.” Richard Foster, Celebration of Discipline.

“In the headlong dash of daily life, we often lost sight of the damage that this roadrunner form of living does to us…” Carl Honore TED Talk In Praise of Slowness.

Now that many are not in a daily dash of back to back meetings, appointments and “stuff” to get to — can we give ourselves permission to acknowledge that that way of life did not serve us well? Can we admit that we were running at an unsustainable pace and losing our ability and desire to switch off, unplug and be in solitude? The truth is that less is more, deep thought comes from working on your own. Have your own revelations — the world desperately needs them.

In an article by Beverly Amico, she says, “Research shows that thinking solo might lead to more creativity. The research found that group brainstorming did not produce the best ideas and that instead, people working alone generated a larger number of unique and creative thoughts.”

Let’s actively follow Jesus’ lead and practice solitude, knowing that we need not fear to be alone because our Father is always with us.

“A time is coming and in fact has come when you will be scattered, each to your own home. You will leave me all alone. Yet I am not alone, for my Father is with me” (John 16:32, New International Version).