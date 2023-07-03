The long march of Drag Queen Story Hour across Europe

I’m in Munich, Germany, and children as young as 4 are sitting in a city library listening to two drag performers read books, some of which were written by the 12-year-old trans-identified author Julana Gleisenberg, which contain LGBT themes including cross-dressing.

The library is located in one of Munich’s wealthiest neighborhoods, Bogenhausen, an area where one sees many Mercedes, Porsches, Audis, apartments that cost millions of Euros, and tree-lined streets close to the Isar River. It is an idyll of Bavarian continuity, of immense privilege and wealth, and hardly the setting for a new expression of a dangerous and subversive ideology.

From its beginnings in San Francisco in 2015, Drag Queen Story Hour has spread across Westernized nations like wildfire.

On its face, these storytime events at local libraries appear to be non-ideological and uplifting.

The blurb to advertise it portrays it in innocent, affirming language where the drag queens will “take you into colorful worlds that show what life has in store for you regardless of gender and that we can do anything if we hold on to our dreams!” Who could object? What parent would not want their child to “hold on” to their “dreams?”

The library’s webpage says the books include “a wide variety of heroes.” There are “boys in dresses, princesses with their own will, the colors blue and pink, rabbits and vixens” with a chance of “discovering your own freedom and much more.” After the reading, children will be allowed to “exchange ideas with our readers!”

And yet, in one of the most flagrant examples of how normalized sexualizing children has become, the name of one of the drag artists, EricBigClit, has gone without criticism or questioning. The Munich Aids Health Charity simply argues “the endangerment of young people does not come from a harmless drag reading, but from the agitation and the devaluations that are spread by the opponents of the community.” The Mayor of Munich, Dieter Reiter, says a ban would be “exaggerated.”

Of course, he said nothing of one of the drag queen’s moniker, EricBigClit.

This exemplifies how indifferent to child safeguarding we have become. How casually adults are ready to expose children to vulgar language.



Arguing that drag queens are innocently having fun and have nothing to do with sexualization and politics is a lie. A quick review of the names of performers shows this, among them are the following: Flowjob, Felicity Suxwell, GingerMinj, and Annabortion.

In one shocking case in the UK, a drag artist turned up at a library to do a reading with a sex toy dangling from his crotch. Video footage that was posted to YouTube shows the drag performer running to the side of the road, making a spectacle of himself for those driving by.

Consider also the case of drag performer “FlowJob” in Paisley, Scotland. In real life, Flowjob is a serious drug addict and poses on social media in a sexually explicit way and mocks the nuclear family. In a disturbing Twitter post, the drag performer posted a picture of a man being strangled with the caption “I need a daddy like this.” Any child could find this normalization of violence.

The British Library, a publicly funded institution whose boss is ex-BBC executive Roly Keating, has organized several Drag Queen Story Time sessions over the half term with a group that says it is committed to offering children ‘“queer role models.”

When they go into our schools, libraries, universities, and institutions, we must remember that they are doing so with our money. We must demand accountability. Demand that no child is forcibly made to attend these events.

On the Isle of Man off the coast of England, a child who said there were two genders, not 73 as the drag queen claimed, was asked to leave the reading. Outside, a teacher instructed the child that he had to respect all views. But that child had no right to his view. So much for “diversity.”

What lies behind all of this is a drive to influence children and expose them as soon as possible to sexualized adult culture and normalize it through books that serve as implicit propaganda.

The prevalence of drag queens gaining access to children continues to gain momentum across the West. It is framed as harmless, as “expressing yourself,” about telling children to “be who you are,” and nothing more than “a bit of fun,” to quote veteran LGBTQ+ campaigner Peter Tatchell.

We are not in a real dialogue with Woke culture. It has gone too far. The Wokeists demand submission. They will stop at nothing. Their ultimate prize is the indoctrination and domination of our children.

Italian communist Antonio Gramsci prophesied all these decades ago. The way to final domination of the West by the Left would not happen by violent means, he said, but through a “soft” revolution, a long, deliberate, and orchestrated march through the institutions.

What better way to ensure that this happens than by gaining access to impressionable children?

We are witnessing a cultural revolution, and only a counter-revolution, which is presently simmering, can stop it.