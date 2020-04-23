The remarkable story of Donald Trump’s family Bible and its connection to revival

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Could a Bible sitting in the Oval Office be America’s connection to a coming revival?

The president and founder of Crown College, Dr. Clarence Sexton, makes note of the extraordinary provenance of the 45th president’s family Bible on a YouTube video, wondering if it’s current place of residence heralds something significant coming to America.

In the late 1940s two elderly sisters, Peggy and Christine Smith, had begun to pray for revival on the Isle of Lewis in the Outer Hebrides, approximately 50 miles off the west coast of Scotland.

“One was blind and one was humped over so badly with spinal stenosis, but they had a passion for revival,” Dr. Sexton noted. “They wanted God to work.”

Because of the two sisters’ physical condition, they couldn’t get to the church to pray or worship. “Their house became a place to meet; people came in. They had passion about revival coming to their island, the Isle of Lewis.”

They persuaded their pastor to invite an evangelist named Duncan Campbell to come to their island and preach the Gospel. He had been ministering in the area around Edinburgh, Scotland, and initially resisted the call.

It was only at the third invitation that Campbell accepted. Over the following years he traveled from village to village on the Isle of Lewis preaching the Word with power, and many people were converted, according to Andrew Woolsey’s biography of the evangelist.

“The fire of God struck that tiny little obscure place off the coast of Scotland,” Dr. Sexton recounted. The outpouring of the Holy Spirit between 1949 and 1952 became known as the Lewis Awakening or the Hebrides Revival.

“There was a teenage boy who got saved in it. His name was Donald Smith. The preacher became so dependent on Donald and so close to Donald he would ask him to lead in public prayers and help him with the meetings.”

On the same island, a young cousin of Donald’s, Mary Anne, grew up and immigrated to America in 1930, arriving one day after her 18th birthday.

Mary Anne came ashore with $50 to her name and worked for at least four years as a domestic servant, living with her older sister on Long Island.

She met a man named Fred Trump; they fell in love, and were married.

The two older women, who were her aunts, sent Mary Anne a copy of the Bible that had been used in a special way in the Hebrides Revival.

MORE