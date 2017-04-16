10 Ways to Ruin Easter

The views expressed by the author do not necessarily reflect the editorial opinion of The Christian Post or its editors.

1. Refuse to let your kids participate in the "pagan" practice of collecting dyed Easter eggs. Instead lecture them on the dangers of syncretism.

2. While you're driving to church flip off the driver who cuts you off and then watch in horror as he pulls into the same church parking lot as you.

3. Gather the family together for a meal but feast on criticism over __________ (politics, family members, the church service, etc) instead of gratefulness for the resurrection.

4. Leave your chocolate Easter bunny in the sun.

5. Forget to share the Gospel with someone who hasn't yet experienced the power of the resurrected Christ.

6. Choke on a peep.

7. Let your kids participate in an Easter egg hunt but ONLY use hard boiled eggs. Then collect all the eggs from their baskets and make deviled-egg hors d'oeuvres.

8. Make Easter about you, your family and traditions instead of Jesus, his death and resurrection.

9. Make eating "bunny stew" part of your Easter tradition.

10. Forget to pause and praise God for sending his Son to die for our sins and rise victoriously from the dead.

What are some other ways to ruin Easter? (both funny and serious answers are welcome!)