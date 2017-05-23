'12 Monkeys' Season 4 Air Date, Spoilers: Time Travel Series to Return in 2018; Will The Witness Finally Be Defeated?

When the third season of Syfy's time-travel series "12 Monkeys" began, Cole (Aaron Standford) and Cassie's (Amanda Schull) son was The Witness, and then he was not. What new threat will the upcoming fourth and final season bring now that Olivia (Alisen Down) has taken the mantle of the mysterious, evil leader of the villainous Army of the 12 Monkeys?

Facebook/Syfy12MonkeysA promotional banner for the Syfy’s hit time travel series “12 Monkeys” featuring Cole (Aaron Standford) and Cassie (Amanda Schull).

For the most part of the recently concluded three-night binge-a-thon, everyone was under the impression that Cole and Cassie's son, Athan (James Callis), was going to grow up to become The Witness. And while it may have seemed that he was on the path of evil, especially after losing the love of his life, Eliza (Claire Cooper), by episode 10, he managed to redeem himself and save his parents at the risk of his own life.

Olivia slit his throat and took on his role as The Witness, all set to do what Athan could not. What implications will this game-changing twist have on the final season of "12 Monkeys?" And what role will the revelation in the final scene play in the upcoming battle against evil? Was Cole's mother a primary, and what did she know about the symbol of a serpent eating its own tail?

The series' fourth and final season is expected to air sometime in 2018. Will it be shown in the same linear binge model as the third season?

When the renewal was announced prior to the third season premiere, Chris McCumber, President of Entertainment Networks for NBC Universal Entertainment, said that the narrative stylistics of the show perfectly lends itself to this type of airing.

"With its time-twisting themes and edge-of-your-seat storyline, '12 Monkeys' is the perfect show to air this way," McCumber said.

The 10-episode fourth season is expected to take the series through another twisty ride as it reveals the answers to old questions, questions yet to be asked, and those that does not seem relevant until the last minute. The teaser shown at the end of the third season finale is a testament to just how eventfully packed the upcoming final installment will be.