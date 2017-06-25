128-Year-Old Argentine Man Claims to Be Adolf Hitler

An elderly man from Salta, Argentina proclaimed that he's the infamous German dictator Adolf Hitler and that he spent the last 70 years in hiding. He decided to emerge from his extended period of hiding after the Israeli secret service officially abandoned its policy of capturing Nazi war criminals in 2016.

Wikimedia Commons/U.S. ArmyA headline in the U.S. Army newspaper Stars and Stripes announcing Hitler's death.

The man said he just changed his name and went undetected for a long time. This he allegedly did by arriving in Argentina as a German immigrant in 1945 using a passport under the name of Herman Guntherberg. It was a fake passport produced by the Gestapo, he said.

Guntherberg, who also claims to be 128 years old, intends to publish an autobiography in September to "restore" his public image. "I've been depicted as a bad guy only because we lost the war," he said. "When people read my side of the story, it will change the way they perceive me," the man added.

Official historical documents have it that Hitler killed himself on Apr. 30, 1945 in the Fuhrerbunker, Berlin after the Nazis suffered its devastating defeat from the allied forces. But there are alternative accounts saying otherwise. The conspiracy angle on the führer's suicide was boosted when a skull fragment attributed to him turned out to be a woman's through DNA testing.

But Angela Martinez, Guntherberg's wife for 55 years, dismissed his claims as a product of senility, saying he never spoke about Hitler until two years ago when he began showing signs of Alzheimer's. She thinks her husband may have been a Nazi who now feels guilty about his past.

Guthenberg surfaced with his assertion days after a huge cache of Nazi memorabilia was seized from a home in Buenos Aires. Authorities described the find as possibly the largest collection of Nationalist Socialist artifacts, proving that Nazis escaped to South America after the war.