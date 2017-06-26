'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Release Date, News: Show's Time-Shifting Narrative to Continue, Says Kate Walsh

"13 Reasons Why" will continue its time-shifting narrative when season 2 debuts next year.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhyOne of the scenes from the first season of "13 Reasons Why" featuring Clay Jensen (Dylan Minnette) and Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

Kate Walsh recently caught up with PEOPLE and she revealed new details about the show's next installment. The actress, who plays Hannah's (Katherine Langford) mother, Olivia Baker, said season 2 will dig deeper into the reason why the lead character decided to take her life.

In addition, she hinted that the series will not deviate from its time-shifting narrative. "His [creator Brian Yorkey] use of time and going back and forth in time, we'll see more of that," Walsh teased. "He has such an incredibly all-encompassing vision for the show."

The 49-year-old star went on to compare Yorkey's way of storytelling to the 1950 period film "Rashomon," adding that season 2 will be seen "from lots of different points of views."

Filming for "13 Reasons Why" officially began earlier this month. Aside from gaining social media buzz, season 1 also attracted some controversy when some viewers accused the series for allegedly romanticizing mental health issues and teenage suicide.

Many believe that season 1 left more loose ends instead of answers. The question about who's responsible for Hannah's death — if there is anyone to blame — remains unresolved. Yorkey previously confirmed season 2 will explore more of that angle as more secrets and lies are uncovered.

The storyline is also expected to shed light on Hannah's past, which somehow might have influenced her decision to commit suicide. Additionally, Yorkey promised to shed light on the other Liberty High School students' stories.

All cast members from season 1 are set to return for season 2, including Langford.

Produced by Selena Gomez, the Netflix breakout drama is based on Jay Asher's 2007 bestselling YA novel of the same name.

Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018.