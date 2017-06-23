'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers: Filming Now Underway; Kate Walsh Spills More Plot Details

Now that filming for season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" has officially begun, actress Kate Walsh shared more details about the next installment of Netflix's breakout drama.

Facebook/13ReasonsWhyPromotional picture for the series "13 Reasons Why."

Walsh is best known for her role as neonatal surgeon Addison Montgomery in "Private Practice." She now plays the role of Hannah Baker's (Katherine Langford) mother, Olivia, in the rookie series. Following a widely successful first season, Walsh revealed new information about the much-anticipated season 2.

"We've already started shooting," she told PEOPLE,"so I know where it's going."

The 49-year-old hinted that the show will explore more of the central tragedy when it returns next year. "The mystery just keeps getting more and more revealed," Walsh added, likely referring to Hannah's reasons for committing suicide.

Season 1 focused on Hannah's suicide as told through the perspective of her 13 classmates. The series ended in a major cliffhanger, which means more to the troubled teenager's story will be unraveled. As fans already know, the series was adapted from Brian Yorkey's bestselling 2007 young-adult novel of the same name.

Meanwhile, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that Taylor Swift had a cameo appearance on the show. A Tumblr user pointed out that Swift's "1989" album cover poster appears in the background during a scene featuring Sheri (Ajiona Alexus) and Tyler (Devin Druid).

Although it may just be a coincidence since Swift has a lot of young fans, many believe that it was intentionally placed there as a nod to Swift's close friendship with Selena Gomez, the show's executive producer.

This is not the first time Swift made a sneaky appearance in Gomez's project. In the singer's "Bad Liar" music video, a version of Swift's image in a poster for "Charlie's Angels" was spotted in Gomez's bedroom.

"13 Reasons Why" season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in 2018 on Netflix.