'13 Reasons Why' Season 2 Spoilers, Release Date: Showrunner Teases More of Hannah's Story, Bryce Being Brought to Justice

"13 Reasons Why" took the internet by storm when it was released on Netflix in March, and fans clamored for a second season soon after. Now, they are getting what they want.

Netflix has already commissioned a second season for "13 Reasons Why," the show that tells the story of Hannah Baker's suicide and the reasons behind it. And while Hannah was a big part of the first season, many have wondered whether she will be featured in the sophomore cycle as well.

Showrunner Brian Yorkey recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly and revealed that Hannah will certainly still be a part of the story. "We're going to get some new context for events we already know about and we're going to see a lot of things we hadn't even heard about yet that fill in some really interesting gaps in our understanding of who Hannah Baker was and what her life was," he said.

Yorkey also said that season 2 will see the characters recovering from the whole ordeal. Their entire experience was no walk in the park, but Hannah's suicide certainly had a huge impact on them all. He also revealed that season 2 is envisioned to pick up months after the events of the season 1 finale.

One thing fans are definitely eager to see is Bryce getting the punishment he deserves. He is a rapist and needs to be brought to justice. Season 2 will explore that, but it will also see Jessica slowly moving on from the horrifying experience and recovering. But fans are not the only ones looking forward to Jessica's recovery—Katherine Langford, who plays Hannah, is also excited to see it.

"I think Jessica [Alisha Boe] has a really interesting story to tell—and recovery to make," she told E! News recently.

And while the first season's plot was mainly driven by the cassette tapes that Hannah left behind, Yorkey teased that "a new piece of technology" will be featured in the second season.

"13 Reasons Why" will return in 2018.