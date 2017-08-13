'18if' Episode 7 Spoilers: What New Hints Will Haruto's Next Case Give About His Own Reality?

Tokyo MX Official Site Key visual art for the dark fantasy anime series “18if.”

It seems that the Dream World is becoming weirder and even more random the longer Haruto stays in it. What strange event will he be participating in next on the next episode of the Japanese anime series, "18if"?

Haruto may know the right thing to say to make a girl feel special enough to stop dreaming and start facing her harsh realities, but who could've known that he'd actually make quite an efficient mecha hero? In this week's episode, he met a Witch named Natsuki, whose otaku obsession eventually called forth an entire fleet of invaders from Centauri Alpha near the end of the episode.

The unexpected turn of events felt like a random plot device that came out of nowhere, considering how Natsuki has previously chosen to stay in one anime universe for the most part of her dream. And although this unexpected turn of events may be justified by Natsuki's passion for all things anime, fans still felt that a mecha battle appearing right after the girl agreed to stop cursing people was nothing short of random and sloppy.

But the battle has been won, thanks to Haruto and Natsuki's mutual interest in mecha anime. Could this have given a hint to the kind of life Haruto lived before he mysteriously woke up, trapped in the Dream World? Could his life have been a reflection of that of the Witches he has shown such profound understanding for?

Then again, did Haruto really save Natsuki? Then why did the girls who bullied her continue to receive those offensive and threatening messages on their phones? Could Natsuki and her bullies' story be far from over?

The next episode will be featuring a new narrative, it seems. In the preview shown right after the previous episode, Lily talks about a king and that one thing that he would endeavor to protect. What kind of harsh reality will lead to Haruto's next case on an episode titled "And Now There Are None"? Also, what hints will this give about his own forgotten life?

"18if" airs on Fridays at 10 p.m. JST on Tokyo MX and on Saturdays at 9 p.m. JST on AT-X. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.