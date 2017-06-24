2017 Chrysler Pacifica Price, Specs: Things to Consider Before Getting One

Chrysler just took things to a whole new level. The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the first minivan produced with two powertrains and a 3.6-liter gasoline powered engine. It also has the most astounding safety rating in its class.

Chrysler official websiteA promotional image for the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.

For those who are considering to get the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, here are some important things that everyone needs to know, including engine specs, seating, safety features, interior and exterior options, and more.

The 2017 Chrysler Pacifica is the first minivan powered by a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 regular unleaded gasoline, and it has a gas mileage of 19 mpg City/28 mpg Hwy. The revamped V-6 is said to be lighter and more proficient as it is now paired with a nine-speed transverse automatic transmission.

It also provides a maximum towing capacity of 3,600 pounds, as well as a new selective braking and throttle control (if necessary) to help users maintain directional control. It seats five, but an optional third row increases seating capacity to seven.

Interestingly, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica has the highest safety rating in its class as it features a 360 degree surround view camera and a full-speed forward collision warning with active braking. There is also an available ParkSense® Rear Park Assist System in the front and at the back. This helps users monitor hard-to-see angles while backing out of tight parking spaces.

When it comes to technology, the 2017 Chrysler Pacifica features a dual 10.1-inch HD touchscreen with Blu-ray player 3, a wireless headphone, dual HDMI inputs, Bluetooth remotes, downloadable applications, and games. Some of its notable features also include a revised Stow N Go seating system, an optional vacuum cleaner, and an optional three-pane glass moonroof.

As for the price, the regular 2017 Chrysler Pacifica begins at $28,995, while the plug-in hybrid, marketed as Chrysler Pacifica Limited, costs around $42,495. For now, those interested can check out the short video clip below for more information.