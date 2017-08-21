2017 Mazda 3 Sedan Specs, Price Review: Compact Car With Curves

Mazda Promotional image for the Mazda3 sedan.

Drivers of the 2017 Mazda 3 sedan are guaranteed to have a great time behind the wheel. It's easily one of the best-handling compact cars around, making the daily commute something to look forward to.

The car got a little love with a new front bumper and new fog lights in its mid-cycle refresh. Aside from that, it still maintains its graceful curves making it the closest buyers can get to a practical Miata MX-5.

The compact car market has largely been dominated by the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla for decades. Other car manufacturers have since been living in the shadow of these two-decades-old models, Mazda included.

However, the Mazda 3 seems to be carving out its own niche in the market and it's doing so with something the brand is good at — driving dynamics. In a market where price trumps almost all factors, offering buyers with a comfortable and stylish ride is the only way to go.

The car packs a 2.0-liter 155-horsepower four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Just with this, it's obvious the car isn't going to win a race, and even if the driver wants to burn some rubber, they wouldn't get that blood-pumping thrill.

Speed is not the 2017 Mazda 3's forte, opting to give the driver more comfort behind the wheel. The car's electric power steering feels more precise and provides decent feedback. Additionally, with a light foot and early shifting, drivers can push their fuel economy to over the Environmental Protection Agency's estimates of 29 miles per gallon (mpg) city and 41 mpg highway.

Design-wise, the car doesn't have the futuristic design of the new Civic. It maintains the classy Mazda silhouette which means it will age better than cars who tried out more innovative futuristic designs.

Still, much like the old saying, it's what's on the inside of the 2017 Mazda 3 that counts. While most of it is what someone would expect for a low-end car, it still has a few bells and whistles that can woe its potential buyer.

The leather on the steering wheel and seats feel soft and pleasant to touch which is a plus in terms of comfort, although it might feel drab given that it is in all black. However, given that the car is smaller than the Civic and Corolla, who themselves are not paragons of being spacious, there isn't much legroom and headroom in the vehicle.

The Mazda 3's infotainment system does lack the latest smartphone connectivity options which are certainly a bummer. The standalone LCD display atop the dashboard is also a point of argument given that some people just don't like its position. Nevertheless, the sensibly laid-out gauges and steering wheel controls add a bit of convenience to the driver.

Not much else can be said about the 2017 Mazda 3 sedan except that it's great on the road. The attractive starting price of just $22,545 makes it a promising alternative to both the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla when looking for a starter car.