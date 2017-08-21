2017 Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Specs, Price Review: Elegant Piece of German Muscle

Mercedez-Benz Promotional image for the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLE43

Mercedes-Benz has always been synonymous with luxury convertibles, coupes and sedans. That being said, the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLE43 is for those who want a little more horsepower with their high-end ride.

AMG is the performance arm of the brand, creating variants of luxury models for those who prefer to cruise wide, open country roads rather than the posh suburbs. One such vehicle is the two-row GLE43 brought in as an answer to BMW's X6, the pioneer of the so-called "coupeover" idea.

The vehicle features a 3.0-liter V-6 Biturbo engine capable of pumping out 385 horsepower with 384 pound-feet of torque. Coupled excellent handling and a nine-speed automatic transmission supplying power to all four wheels, the car is all that more thrilling to ride. Add to that air suspension and drivers can also corner with minimal body roll.

The 2017 GLE43 is on the heavy side though, which makes acceleration a bit slower compared to other performance cars. Still, that doesn't affect fuel economy as the Environmental Protection Agency's estimates put it at 17 miles per gallon (mpg) in the city and 23 mpg on the highway.

Given that it is a performance car, the 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLE43 is not a pretty car especially compared to other Mercedes-Benz models. But design is subjective and the minimalist exterior should find a few fans here and there.

There are a few hiccups though such as the COMAND infotainment system which is unnecessarily complicated. The system is not intuitive with mundane tasks requiring extra effort to accomplish. Add to that the apparent inoperability with certain Apple features and the car appears to be not iPhone friendly.

The 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe starts at a base price of $69,650. This is the bare bone version and adding a few more options will cost a pretty penny. Still, this is Mercedes and those who can afford it probably won't mind spending a few thousand dollars to get the most out of this vehicle.